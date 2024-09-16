Linkedin

* Stefan Lux, the new Managing Director of KM.ON GmbH

As of September 1, 2024, Stefan Lux has taken over as the Managing Director of KM.ON GmbH. The computer science graduate has taken over the role from Carla Janz, the KM.ON Head of HR, who served as interim director after the departure of Maximilian Kürig. He will also lead the KM.ON Business Unit of the KARL MAYER GROUP.

Stefan Lux brings a successful and varied professional background to the role.

After successfully completing his degree in Technical Computer Science at the Technical University of Dresden, he gained extensive experience as a product manager for semiconductors and digital solutions in the consumer and automotive markets at various companies. Fourteen years later, Stefan Lux joined Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug AG (PistenBully), where he established and managed a new business unit for digital solutions. In this position, he was responsible for developing and implementing the global sales and marketing strategy as well as the product roadmap.

Over the past three years, Stefan Lux has headed up the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) division at WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co KG. There, he built a new business unit and doubled turnover by developing and implementing a holistic product and sales strategy that ranges from wireless sensors to cloud-based applications as digital software solutions (SaaS).

As Managing Director of KM.ON GmbH, Stefan Lux will take over responsibility for the strategic direction and operational leadership of the company. His expertise in building and launching business units, his management experience and his in-depth knowledge of digital solutions and technologies will make a decisive contribution to the further development of KM.ON GmbH and the reliable achievement of its strategic goals.