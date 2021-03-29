AUTEFA Solutions offers fully automated production line for protective FFP2/ N95 mask production

Paylaş

AUTEFA Solutions, leading manufacturer of nonwoven machines and automation solutions, has developed HiPerMask, a fully automated production line for the production of protective/ face masks. HiPerMask produces protective masks in accordance with the EU FFP2 and FFP3 standards as well as the US N95 and N98 standards. The first machines were put into operation in Germany and Switzerland in May 2020.

The first customers were Univent in Germany and Flawa in Switzerland, the market leaders in mask production in their respective countries. Both companies were also among the first to be able to handle the corresponding federal orders in Switzerland and Germany. AUTEFA Solutions has already sold a double-digit number of the machines. All the machines stand out due to their high process reliability and high level of productivity.

The mechanical and electrical design, production and assembly, software programming and in-house tests take place in Friedberg, Bavaria and Frauenfeld, Switzerland. All parts and components used in the machines are from well-known German and European manufacturers. This means that all production processes are subject to the ISO 9001-2015 certified quality standards of the machine manufacturer. AUTEFA Solutions Germany will be the supplier of the additional machines and production lines. In addition to the DACH region, the target countries for sales are all of Europe and the USA.

Christian Egger, CEO AUTEFA Solutions Germany GmbH, says, “The unique combination of knowledge at AUTEFA in mechanical engineering, nonwovens technology and automation has enabled us to provide customers with a complete solution that leaves nothing to be desired. We provide customers not only with mask production line, but also with access to premium material, camera-based quality control and a fully automated packaging solution for the final product. These added values offered by AUTEFA allow an economic mask production.

HiPerMask – state-of-the-art technology for FFP / N protective masks

The new fully automated HiPerMask production line offers numerous advantages for successful FFP/N protective mask production. Here, AUTEFA Solutions stands as a leading machine manufacturer with the requisite expertise and know-how. Particularly noteworthy is the high process reliability with reproducible product quality and a production output of over 50,000 masks/day.

The HiPerMask production line consists of a material feed, nose clip feed and positioning, ultrasonic welding units, ear loops or headband stations, mask folding, punching, and dispensing of the masks into a collection container. Numerous state-of-the-art individual units are joined together into a unique machine solution in the HiPerMask. Among other things, an unwinder with 6 stations ensures a warp-free synchronized material feed. The respirator/ mask shape welding is done with EMERSON Branson ultrasonic assembly technology.

Other units include a nose clip unit with precise feeding of the nose clips, a printing unit for affixing the labeling on both sides, including individual numbering and the company logo, and a mask folding unit that is equipped with automatic centering by means of a vision sensor and linear unit. The automation continues on the HiPerMask up to the integrated quality control, which is controlled by cameras and carried out with the help of artificial intelligence.