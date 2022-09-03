AEGEAN TMF – Denizli Textile Machinery Fair Preparing for new records…

Paylaş

Izgi Fuarcılık, which managed to become the lifeblood of the textile, ready-to-wear and apparel machinery sector with the 3rd AEGEAN TMF Denizli and the FASHION TECH Izmir Fairs, it organized jointly with İZFAŞ, held with records in the shadow of Covid 19 in 2021, is getting ready to set new records with the 4th AEGEAN TMF, which will be held between 15-18 February 2023.

AEFEAN TMF Fair, where products suitable for textile production in Denizli and the Aegean Region, such as Weaving, Knitting, Dyeing and Finishing, Printing and Clothing Machines, Textile Chemicals, are exhibited, is the most important and largest textile production technologies fair that Denizli opened to the world. AEGEAN TMF Fair held at the DKM-Denizli Congress and Culture Center Fair area of Denizli Metropolitan Municipality, under cover of DTO-Denizli Chamber of Commerce, within the scope of DENİB-Denizli Exporters’ Association and KOSGEB Supports, are being supported by DETGİS- Denizli Textile and Clothing Industrialists Association, BASIAD- Babadağlı Industrialists Business People Association and MAKSİAD- Machinery Manufacturers Association.

THE FIRST FAIR OF THE PANDEMIC PERIOD

AEGEAN TMF DENİZLİ Fair, which opened its doors 3 times at 2-year intervals, in 2017, 2019 and 2021, was the first fair to open its doors in the world, especially during the pandemic caused by Covid 19 in 2021. Furthermore, the fair, which has been on the world agenda for a long time, encouraged many organization companies and showed the whole world that the fairs can be organized when necessary precautions are taken during the pandemic process.

THE FIRST NATIONAL PRODUCTION DOMESTIC PARTICIPATION FAIR OF THE TEXTILE SECTOR

İZGİ FUARCILIK, which took a radical decision by saying that we are enough for us, organized the first fair in our country, with the slogan of NATIONAL PRODUCTION, DOMESTIC PARTICIPATION, in the Textile Machinery Sector, where 90% of the exhibited products are national productions.

THOUSANDS OF VISITORS, MILLIONS OF LIRA TRADE VOLUME

The fair, a total of 8,321 people from Turkey and abroad visited, reached a commercial transaction volume of over 1 Billion TL. The maximum benefit that the participating companies provided from the fair and the demands received made an opportunity to organize the fair for the 4th time.

DENIZLI’S LARGEST INDUSTRIAL FAIR AND FAIR BRAND

The rising trend of AEGEAN TMF has made it one of the best and most successful fairs in the world in the textile, apparel and ready-to-wear machinery sector, and has managed to become the largest fair and fair brand of Denizli.

RECORD PRE-REQUEST

AEGEAN TMF Fair, which will open its doors for the 4th time between 15 and 18 February 2023, is getting ready to break new records. The fair, which was expected to host thousands of domestic textile professionals, especially foreign procurement committees, faced a record pre-demand, and brought new investments to the agenda in order to respond to all demands with the fairground’s 100% occupancy rate.

PLAQUE CEREMONY OF TEXTILE MACHINERY

AEGEAN TMF Fair, which has always managed to be the fair of firsts, provided the rewarding of successful companies in the Textile Machinery sector for the first time. At the ceremony held between 2019 and 2021, 15 companies were awarded in the branches of Export, Production, R&D and Women Entrepreneurs.

SUPPORT DISCOUNT TO DOMESTIC MACHINERY MANUFACTURERS

İZGİ FUARCILIK Company has made a new application for the fair in 2023. It has started to apply special discounts to companies with DOMESTIC MANUFACTURER Certificate, especially in order to support domestic production.

NO EXTRA PAYMENTS

Participating companies benefit from many advantages in AEGEAN TMF DENİZLİ Fairs that İZGİ FUARCILIK organized. The companies that benefit from the Forklift and Crane services used free of charge, especially during the unloading and loading of the machines to be exhibited in the fairground, do not pay extra for the electricity, water and air they consume in the fairground. It is aimed that the participants receive trouble-free and safe service within a certain program because all services are purchased by İZGİ FUARCILIK.

SPECIAL INVITATIONS, SPECIAL BILLBOARD ADS FOR EXHIBITORS

The firsts never end at AEGEAN TMF Fairs. In order for the exhibitors to invite their customers and guests, special printed invitations are delivered free of charge for each participating company. Again, free special online invitation applications are prepared for all participating companies. While the participation of the fair participants to the fair is announced by İZGİ FUARCILIK with free sponsor advertisements on social media, free billboard advertisements of the companies that will exhibit machinery are also posted in Denizli and Uşak months before the fair.

İZGİ FUARCILIK LTD., which organizes its fairs with the slogan of ‘Fairs that leave a mark’, Results that leave a mark’, will continue to sign fairs that leave a mark in Textile, Apparel and Apparel Machines, Textile Chemicals and Printing Technologies.