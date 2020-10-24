A new era in the Turkish textile sector

like other sectors during the pandemic process and stated that, “In this period, digitalisation is the most popular topic in the textile sector and digitalisation continues to be the most popular topic. AI and digital transformation-based textile applications are critically important.

The textile businesses that kept their distances with digital transformation begin to fall behind the competition.” He further stated that “A new order in textile is waiting for us after the pandemic” and added, “Textile firms that have infrastructure that matches Industry 4.0, those that care digitalisation in the production process, adapt to the remote-working business model and effectively manage these processes will minimise the risks and be one step ahead in the sector.”

“PLM solutions provide digital strategy in the pandemic”

Fahri Şahin reminded that Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution in the textile sector is a new generation application and stated that, “PLM solutions are offered as strategic solutions to firms that are active in fashion, shoe, sportswear, luxury wear and home textile fields. These solutions enable the firms to achieve their operational digital transformation solutions in a shorter time. PLM which is an innovative business solution can coordinate the supply chain of these firms easier. PLM has an important position among textile trends as this solution offers a digital strategy in unexpected situations such as a pandemic.

“Solar energy must be used more effectively in ready-wear”

Experienced textile businessman Fahri Şahin remarked the importance of using renewable energy. He expressed using solar energy in ready-wear more effectively and continued, “Renewable energy is an environmentally-friendly and ecologic system. The most important resource among these is solar energy. The textile sector which is one of the locomotive sectors in economic life requires a high amount of energy. Therefore, we must be oriented towards the renewable energy resources as alternatives to traditional energy resources. Our country is rich in terms of renewable energy resources. We must make sure to use renewable energy resources more in production and climatization stages of the textile industry. Thus, we can follow a sustainable energy strategy in textile in terms of economy and environment.”

“Traditional supply chain methods fell short”

Fahri Şahin remarked the key role of digitalisation in the supply chain during the pandemic. Şahin emphasised that the traditional supply chain fell short in this unexpected crisis environment and expressed, “The traditional methods in the supply chain fell short for current business processes. This had negative reflections in the textile sector. We will need sustainable, flexible and dynamic supply chains that are not impacted from short or medium-term extraordinary changes. Therefore, textile firms are directed to an effective supply chain in their operations. The supply chain management methods that minimise the risks under conjunctural circumstances will gain ground in the sector. The firms must determine alternative supply chain and sales channels and sub-branches of the supply chain must be adapted for the new normal.”