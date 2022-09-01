Textile sector will increase value-added exports

Paylaş

The International Fabric Design Competition, which has been held for 15 years by the Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters’ Association (İTHİB), will continue under the name of ‘Futuretex Istanbul’ this year. Two separate competitions “FutureBase International” and “FutureTech” will be held under the Futuretex brand. In the award-winning design competiti on where the talents in the textile sector will compete, the competition coaching at FutureBase will be done by designer Tuvana Büyükçınar and the coaching at FutureTech will be done by designer Özlem Süer. The 2nd jury evaluation of the competition, which is of great importance for added value and innovative ideas, was carried out.

Education opportunity abroad

Ahmet Öksüz, evaluating the competition, said “As İTHİB, we brought many young people to our sector with the competitions we organized with the support of our Ministry of Commerce. We started our competitions to underline the design. This year we made a change in our competition. We are holding 2 separate competitions as FutureBase and FutureTech under the Futuretex brand. We made our semi-finals. We chose our designers who made it to the finals in both competitions. In our FutureBase competition, we award a prize of 200 thousand TL for the first rank, 150 thousand TL for the second and 100 thousand TL for the third. We provide the opportunity to study abroad for the top three in the competition. We also offer awards such as foreign language education and fair visits. In our FutureTech competition, the first prize will be 200 thousand TL, the second 150 thousand TL, and the third 100 thousand TL.”

Turkish textile is introduced to the world

Fatih Bilici, İTHİB Vice President and Jury President, saying that they started the competitions with the aim of increasing Turkey’s exports, said “We improve our competition every year with the contributions of students, employees and academicians. Young designers make good gains thanks to these competitions. All of these trained young people are working in good brands. Thanks to the international participation in our competition, foreign competitors increase the awareness of Turkey in their own countries. In this way, we introduce the Turkish textile sector to the world more.”