Nylstar introduces Meryl® Skinlife

Nylstar has developed Meryl® Skinlife Force with a permanent viroblock technology, using the silverion active principle. The Meryl® Skinlife Force hi-tech fabric combines the silverion technology with specific microfibre continuous filament with high tenacity.

Facemasks became a part of everyday life as a problem with COVID-19 still remains in our communities. The majority of the facemasks are made with the fabrics that are not inhibiting the growth of bacteria and viruses inside the fabric. These spread to the air and our environment through the microfiber release.

Silverion technology

The Meryl® Skinlife Force hi-tech fabric combines the silverion technology with specific microfibre continuous filament with high tenacity. It doesn’t shred any microfibres, ensuring that the viruses are trapped and inhibited even more effectively into the fabrics and garments. Silver micro particles are potent antimicrobial agents due to its unique chemical and physical properties. Silver interacts with sulphur-bearing moieties of viruses. This leads to inhibition of post-entry stages of infection through blocking of viral proteins.

Silverion technology inhibits the growth and proliferation of the bacteria and viruses in the fabrics. Nylstar has developed Meryl® Skinlife Force with a permanent viroblock technology, using the silverion active principle from the Swiss laboratory HeiQ. This technological innovation also allows an even longer durability of the garments. That is in line with Nylstar’s continuous efforts to help the fabric and clothing industry move forward sustainable and full circular economy. Meryl® Skinlife Force hi-tech fabrics may be used for the development of garments, masks, gowns and buffs that may be reused over 100 times after being washed at a temperature of 60ºC. That guarantees total elimination of viruses, while maintaining their permanent viroblock effect.