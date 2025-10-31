Every year, Messe Frankfurt Istanbul has been contributing to Türkiye’s exports by increasing the participation of Turkish companies in more than 350 fairs and events organised worldwide, and this year proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary since beginning operations in 2000.

With a history of around 800 years, Messe Frankfurt is one of the world’s oldest trade fair organisers and, as a company that owns its own exhibition grounds, it is also the largest organiser of trade fairs, congresses and events in the world.

Over the past 25 years;

More than 3,500 Turkish companies have exhibit in at least one international Messe Frankfurt fair

Over 60,000 Turkish visitors have visited at least one trade fair abroad

Hundreds of national participation projects have been realised in cooperation with Türkiye’s leading exporters’ associations, chambers and trade bodies

Texworld Istanbul was organised between 2014 and 2016

Automechanika Istanbul has been organised since 2001

At ISH Frankfurt 2017, Türkiye was selected as the partner country

Motobike Istanbul has been organised since 2015

In 1 year, a total of 659 Turkish companies took part in Frankfurt fairs (2019)

In one year, Turkish exhibitors covered 44,645 m² of exhibition space in Frankfurt (2019)

At Heimtextil Frankfurt, more than 300 Turkish exhibitors represented Türkiye as one of the leading participating nations

These figures stand not only as milestones for the exhibition industry but also as important contributions to Türkiye’s various business sectors and its export growth.

While successfully organising Automechanika Istanbul and Motobike Istanbul for many years, Messe Frankfurt Istanbul also launched the first edition of Light + Intelligent Building Istanbul last year, continuing its mission to connect Turkish companies with global trade fairs through marketing and sales activities. With the first edition of Eurobike Istanbul to be held next year, the company aims to carry this success even further.

The social, economic and ecological aspects of sustainability are core elements of Messe Frankfurt’s corporate philosophy, reflected in all its global activities. In addition to its worldwide operations, Messe Frankfurt Istanbul organises its fairs in İstanbul with full consideration for environmental factors. Sustainability has long been a fundamental corporate policy of Messe Frankfurt and remains a key reason behind its enduring success. As of 2024, the company continues to advance its efforts towards achieving carbon-neutral events.

Tayfun Yardım, Managing Director of Messe Frankfurt Istanbul:

“For 25 years, we have been successfully managing Messe Frankfurt’s operations in Türkiye. The country has great potential in sectors such as automotive, textiles, construction and food. The ambition of local manufacturers to enter new markets and increase exports is one of our biggest motivations.

In fact, the cooperation between Messe Frankfurt and many of Türkiye’s well-established companies dates back long before our Istanbul office was founded. When we began operations in the early 2000s, we served as a bridge between local producers and international markets, strengthening our ties with exhibitors over the years.

Since 2001, we have been organising Automechanika Istanbul, one of the world’s three largest automotive industry fairs, and since 2015, Motobike Istanbul, Türkiye’s first and only motorcycle, bicycle and accessories fair. Last year, we successfully held the first edition of Light + Intelligent Building Istanbul, focusing on lighting and building technologies. We are also excited about the upcoming Eurobike Istanbul, which will take place for the first time next year.

It is a great source of pride for us to support the growth of SMEs — the backbone of Türkiye’s economy — and to help them realise their potential. Seeing many of our exhibitors grow over the years to become influential players in the international market is the clearest reflection of our efforts.”