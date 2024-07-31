Linkedin

The relevance of Turkish market for Italian machinery manufacturers justifies their significant presence as exhibitors at the upcoming ITM industry trade fair held in Istanbul from 4 – 8 June 2024.

In addition to the numerous Italian companies present at ITM with their very own booth or through agents, 16 companies exhibited in the area organized by the Italian Trade Agency and ACIMIT – the Association of Italian textile machinery manufacturers (Hall MA, booth M004). The Italian pavilion hosted the following ACIMIT associated members: Bematic, Kairos, Macchine Carù, Martex, Noseda, Ommi, Pafasystem, Pinter Caipo, Proxima, Ramina, Ratti, Sicam, Siltex, Testa and Ugolini.

ACIMIT president Marco Salvadè thus commented: “Italy’s textile machinery sector boasts a strong partnership tradition with Turkish textile manufacturers. From 2011 to 2023, the local textile industry invested roughly US$ 80 billion in new technologies, where more often than not these investments regarded the acquisition of Italian machinery.” Indeed, Italy is one of the main suppliers of technology to local textile manufacturers, along with Germany and China.

“We want to strengthen this leadership position on the Turkish market,” added Salvadè, “thanks in part to the latest technological developments being put forward by Italian machinery manufacturers, above all in the digitalization of production processes, thereby enhancing efficiency and optimization. I’m quite sure that visitors at ITM have able to found at the booths of our exhibitors the most suitable solutions to raise the level of competitiveness of Turkish textiles.”