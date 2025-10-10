Next Step Towards Responsible Fashion: Indorama Ventures Launches deja™ Care for Skin-Friendly Applications

Bangkok, Thailand – Global sustainable chemical company Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL) has launched deja™ Care, a new range of skin-friendly PET fibers and filament yarns for apparel applications. Tested against 17 harmful chemicals and certified under OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, DIN EN 71-3, and ISO 17294-2, the deja™ Care line represents a major leap towards responsible fashion and safer textiles.

Designed for Sensitive Skin and Conscious Brands

Under the deja™ Care product brand, Indorama Ventures applies more environmentally friendly chemicals during PET polymerization.

This innovation allows customers and apparel brands to create certified skin-sensitive clothing such as maternity wear, underwear, baby and children’s wear, school uniforms, and other everyday essentials that directly touch consumers’ skin.

Certified and Tested for Safety

Each deja™ Care fiber and yarn has been rigorously tested and certified to meet the world’s leading safety and environmental standards:

OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 – for textiles tested against harmful substances

DIN EN 71-3 – compliance for migration of certain elements

ISO 17294-2 – analytical method for trace elements

These certifications guarantee peace of mind for consumers and trust for apparel brands seeking safer, cleaner materials.

Fully Integrated and Traceable Production

All deja™ Care products are manufactured in Indorama Ventures’ fully integrated facilities in Asia, ensuring end-to-end control, transparency, and traceability.

This production model supports global brands that prioritize responsible sourcing and supply chain integrity.

From Hygiene Excellence to Fashion Innovation

Having already proven their performance in hygiene applications such as baby wipes and diapers, deja™ Care fibers now extend those benefits to fashion and apparel.

This gives clothing brands a clear path toward responsible fashion, combining performance, comfort, and sustainability.

Cleaner Manufacturing, Greener Impact

Fabric makers benefit from cleaner wastewater, reduced sludge generation, and lower disposal needs during production.

These improvements directly support eco-friendly manufacturing practices and help reduce the overall environmental footprint.

A Call to Responsible Fashion Partners

Brand owners and fabric producers committed to certified quality and environmental stewardship are encouraged to reach out for collaboration or product inquiries.

📩 Contact: enquiry.fibers[at]indorama.net