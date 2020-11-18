Go-ahead for Texcare International 2021

Paylaş

The edition of Texcare International postponed until 2021 will take place in Frankfurt am Main from 27 November to 1 December. Companies interested in taking part are invited to register and ensure their position at the leading trade fair for textile care. At Texcare International 2021, the world’s foremost technology suppliers will have the opportunity to discover important strategic trends for the post-corona time.

Texcare International 2021 is set to be the first post-pandemic trade fair to bring together suppliers and users from all of the world’s key textile-care markets.

Kerstin Horaczek, Group Show Director Technology, Messe Frankfurt, says, “Following the postponement and the disruption caused by the crisis, expectations on next autumn’s Texcare International are particularly high. Manufacturers are in urgent need of a platform to present and demonstrate their explanation-intensive innovations to an international audience of trade visitors.”

Texcare International visitors – operators of laundries, dry cleaners and textile service – have been affected to a widely differing extent by the corona pandemic, depending on whether they service health facilities, hotels, restaurants, industrial companies, the installation trade or consumers. To make their business fit for the future, they are looking for solutions to current challenges, e.g., professional hygiene, process optimisation and customer-structure diversification, and they see great opportunities in the increasing debate about the reliability of supplies and sustainability with respect to recycling in the textile sector.

Registration for Texcare International now open

The registration phase for Texcare International begins at the end of October and interested companies are invited to reserve their place and benefit from the early-booking discount by registering by 29 January 2021.

Texcare Director Johannes Schmid-Wiedersheim explains: “By stating their intention to exhibit at Texcare International, companies register their interest in taking part in the fair in Frankfurt next year. When the early-booking deadline has expired, we will begin positioning exhibitors successively and making agreements with them. By this time, it should be possible to assess how the pandemic is developing in global terms. The latest news from China gives us good reason to be optimistic.”

Texcare Asia generated impulses in the recovering Chinese market

One of the few textile-care trade fairs to be held anywhere in the world this year was Texcare Asia & China Laundry Expo, which took place in Shanghai in October and generated important impulses in the recovering Chinese market: great interest was shown not only in hygiene solutions but also in digital technologies and smart laundry systems. The textile-care sector can look forward to similarly optimistic mood when Texcare International opens its doors in Frankfurt next year.

In addition to the physical event, exhibitors and visitors of Texcare International will be able to access the sector’s biggest online product show for a whole year. The latest products of the exhibitors will be available on the Texcare website until the coming fair.