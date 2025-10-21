Tekstil otomasyonunda 40 yılı aşkın tecrübesiyle sektörün dönüşümüne yön veren ELiAsingaR, ITMA Asia + CITME 2025’te akıllı sensör çözümleri ve yapay zekâ destekli yazılımlarıyla öne çıkmaya hazırlanıyor.

Tekstil makineleri ve otomasyon teknolojilerinde köklü mühendislik mirasına sahip olan ELiAR, 8. Salon, C101 numaralı standında ITMA Asia + CITME 2025 ziyaretçilerini ağırlayacak. Röportajda görüşlerini paylaşan Ata Turgutalp, İhracat Satış ve Pazarlama Lideri, Singapur’daki fuarı yalnızca bir tanıtım platformu değil, küresel tekstil endüstrisinin geleceğini şekillendiren bir buluşma noktası olarak gördüklerini vurguluyor.

Akıllı sensörler ve yapay zekâ destekli yazılımlar sahnede

ELiAR’ın fuarda öne çıkaracağı çözümler arasında, tekstil boyahanelerinde ölçülemeyen parametreleri görünür kılan akıllı sensör teknolojileri ile karar destek mekanizması haline gelen TELESKOP yazılımı bulunuyor. TELESKOP artık yalnızca bir MES yazılımı değil, aynı zamanda tekstil işletmelerinde karar süreçlerini yönlendiren dijital bir beyin işlevi görüyor. Tam otomatik boyarmadde dozajlama sistemlerinde kullanılan yeni nesil mekatronik mimari ise hem kaynak verimliliğini hem de proses güvenliğini üst seviyeye taşıyor.

Ata Turgutalp

Int’l Sales and Marketing Leader

Asya-Pasifik’ten küresel iş birliklerine

Şirket, Singapur’daki fuarı özellikle Güneydoğu Asya, Çin, Bangladeş ve Hindistan üçgeninde yeni iş birlikleri için bir fırsat olarak görüyor. Bununla birlikte, Avrupa, Avustralya ve Amerika’dan gelen oyuncularla aynı sahada buluşabilmek de stratejik önem taşıyor. Turgutalp, bu sürecin hem mevcut pazarlarda derinleşme hem de yeni pazarlara açılma yönünde kapılar araladığını, ayrıca uzun vadeli stratejik ittifaklar için kritik bir eşik oluşturduğunu ifade ediyor.

AR-GE ve sürdürülebilirlik merkezde

“ELiAR’ın DNA’sı AR-GE üzerine kurulu” diyen Ata Turgutalp, yakın dönemde Hollanda’da kurulan ELiAR BV AR-GE ve deneyim merkezinin vizyonun güçlü göstergesi olduğuna dikkat çekiyor. Burada yapay zekâ tabanlı kontrol algoritmaları ve tüketim verilerinde verimlilik sağlayan sensörler geliştiriliyor. Bu çalışmalar yalnızca proses verimliliğini artırmakla kalmıyor, aynı zamanda sürdürülebilirlik hedeflerine doğrudan katkı sağlıyor.

Sürdürülebilirlik yalnızca ürünlerde değil, üretim süreçlerinde de ön planda. Enerji verimliliği ve atık yönetimi, şirketin tüm operasyonlarına entegre edilmiş durumda.

Dijital fabrikaların aklı olma vizyonu

Orta vadede yazılım ve sensör teknolojilerindeki gücünü artırarak gelirlerinin önemli bölümünü bu alandan elde etmeyi hedefleyen ELiAR, uzun vadede “dijital fabrikaların aklı” olmayı amaçlıyor. Yani yalnızca süreçleri yöneten değil, öngören ve sürekli iyileştiren sistemler sunan bir şirket vizyonuyla hareket ediyor.

Sektöre çağrı: Uzun vadeli vizyonlar

ELiAR, 40 yılı aşkın mühendislik birikimini bu misyona adadığını belirterek sektör paydaşlarına şu mesajı iletiyor: “Tüm paydaşlara çağrımız, kısa vadeli çözümler yerine uzun vadeli vizyonlara yatırım yapılmasıdır. Çünkü tekstil sektörünün geleceğini sürdürülebilir hedeflerle ve ancak birlikte inşa edebiliriz.”

