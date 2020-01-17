Spinnova, together with VTT Technical Research Center of Finland, has developed a new “wood fiber yarn” technology which turns wood fibers directly into yarn without using any harmful chemicals or energy or water-consuming steps, compared to the viscose process. The method combines the web-weaving method of spiders with paper manufacture. The most suitable raw material is provided by spruce and pine. Spinnova’s developing fibre to yarn (F2Y) technology uses no dissolution chemicals to dissolve wood fibre to a polymer level and regenerate cellulosic filaments. Instead the technology allows the production of novel, low cost and environmentally friendly textile yarns for filaments made directly from wood fibres through a wet spinning process.

It is claimed that the yarn manufacturing method consumes 99% less water and 80% less energy than cotton. Furthermore, it is stated that based on the technology, the amount of wood used annually in Finland would be enough to replace the world’s entire cotton production.

This unique technology could revolutionize both the textile and forest industry. Spinnova Oy was selected as one of the best eight European cleantech startup companies at European Venture Summit EVS2016 at Dusseldorf.

