Texcare International will take place from 24 to 28 October 2020

Since the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Europe, Messe Frankfurt has decided to postpone Texcare International. The leading international trade fair for textile care will be held in Frankfurt am Main from 24 to 28 October 2020. Industry and stakeholders are welcoming this decision.

Due to the increased spread of the novel coronavirus in Europe,Messe Frankfurt, following intensive consultation with partners and exhibitors, has decided to postpone Texcare International. Every four years Texcare International in Frankfurt is the high point for the textile-care sector. Participants expect it to provide business incentives in exchange with customers and partners from the whole world. Given the general regulations prohibiting major events, it cannot be anticipated at present that the situation will change by the planned date in June. Therefore Messe Frankfurt has decided to postpone this leading international trade fair. The partner associations of Texcare International, the German Association for Textile Cleaning (Deutsche Textilreinigungs-Verband), VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies, and the leading companies in the industry have joined in supporting this decision.

New date for Texcare International

Texcare International is the meeting point for the industry to showcase its innovations to a world-wide audience. Messe Frankfurt still wishes all market participants to enjoy the opportunities resulting from Texcare International in the current season. Texcare International will take place in Frankfurt am Main from 24 to 28 October.