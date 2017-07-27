Tekstil Kaplamanın Öncüleri – Portekiz Gelecekte Büyük Bir Adım Atıyor

Paylaş

Portekiz / İspanyol sınırından uzak olmayan Vila Nova de Cerveira, tekstil şirketi TINTEX’in ikametgahıdır. Son zamanlarda bu şirket geleceğe doğru önemli bir adım attı. Şirketin sahibi ve teknologları dünya çapındaki rekabette yeni yollara adım atmaya karar verdiler. Geleceğe yöneldi Tintex, sistem tedarikçisi ve punter üreticisi BRÜCKNER ile işbirliğine gitti ve birlikte örme kumaş ile tamamen yeni efektler elde etmek için eşsiz bir çözüm geliştirdiler. Test yapımları gerçekleşirken, TINTEX yeni hat üzerinde üretilen kumaşla zaten bir ödül kazandı. İber Yarımadası’ndaki tekstil piyasası son yıllarda oldukça küçüldü. Bu nedenle TINTEX ve BRÜCKNER’in her iki ülkedeki tekstil üreticilerinin dikkatini çekmesi şaşırtıcı değil. TINTEX, gelecekteki pazar gelişmelerine ayak uydurmayı ve modern hat tasarımı ve yeni hat bilgisi konusunda mevcut tüm bilgileri almaya çalışmaktadır. BRÜCKNER son derece hassas örme kumaşların kesiminde dünya pazarının lideri olarak sektörde tanınmaktadır. Ve bu BRUECKNER stentörü, özellikle yapıcı tedbirlerden ötürü sentetik elyaf harmanlarının işlenmesinde sıcaklık uniformitesi gereksinimleri ile tartışılmaz derecede rakipsiz avantajlar sunmaktadır. Yenilikçi makine yapım şirketi BRÜCKNER, bu son derece hassas kumaşın kaplanması ve laminasyonu ile bu avantajları tamamladı. BRÜCKNER Teknoloji Merkezi’nde ve Yakın Stuttgart Teknik Üniversitesi Tekstil ve Proses Teknolojisi Enstitüsü’ndeki bir BRÜCKNER hattında müşterilerin fikirlerini ücretsiz oynatmalarına ve test yapmalarına imkan verirler. Ayrıca TINTEX bu yolda ilerledi ve aktif olarak BRÜCKNER tarafından desteklendi. Bu adımı gelecekte tartışırken, şirketler yeni ve devrim niteliğinde bir hat konsepti geliştirdiler. Bu hattın kalbi, özellikle düşük gerilimli kumaş taşınması ve son derece hassas bir kumaş yüzeyi için tasarlanmış ilgili giriş ve çıkış bileşenleri de dahil olmak üzere, kanıtlanmış ve patentli BRÜCKNER “split-flow” teknolojisine sahip bir damperdir. Bununla birlikte makinenin girişinde ve çıkışında iki özel özellik vardır. Stent giriş stantında yeni geliştirilen özel bir kaplama ünitesi entegre edilmiştir. Bir yüzey uygulama ünitesi vasıtasıyla macunların yanı sıra istikrarlı ve instabil köpüklerin uygulanmasına izin verir. Bir bıçak-üstü silindir kaplama sistemine geçmek yalnızca birkaç adım alır. Bu işlemde üst çekme silindiri kaplama silindiri olarak kullanılır. Bu, daha kararlı kumaş olması durumunda kararlı köpük ve macunlar için biraz daha yüksek uygulama ağırlıkları sağlar.

Pioneers Of Textile Finishing – Portugal Makes a Big a Step İnto The Future

Not far from the Portuguese / Spanish frontier, in Vila Nova de Cerveira is the domicile of the textile company TINTEX. Recently this company made an important step towards the future. The company owner and the technologists decided to tread new paths in the worldwide competition. Oriented towards the future Tintex sought the cooperation with the system supplier and stenter producer BRÜCKNER and together they worked out a unique solution to achieve completely new effects with knitted fabric. The test productions are taking place and TINTEX won already a prize with fabric produced on the new line. The textile market on the Iberian Peninsula has become rather small in the last years. Therefore it is not amazing that TINTEX and BRÜCKNER attract the attention of the textile producers in both countries. TINTEX wants to keep up with future market developments and tries to get all available information about modern line design and new line know-how. BRÜCKNER is recognized in the industry as world market leader in the finishing of extremely sensitive knitted fabric. And this BRUECKNER stenter offers undisputably unbeatable advantages particularly regarding the requirements to temperature uniformity in the treatment of synthetic fibre blends due to the counter principle and other constructive measures. As innovative machine building company BRÜCKNER completes now these advantages with the possibility of coating and laminating this highly sensitive fabric. In BRÜCKNER’s Technology Center as well as on a BRÜCKNER line in the near Institute for Textile and Process Technology of the Technical University Stuttgart the customers can allow free play to their ideas and make tests. Also TINTEX took this path and has been supported actively by BRÜCKNER. When discussing this step into the future, the companies could work out a new and revolutionary line concept. The heart of the line is a stenter with the proven and patented BRÜCKNER „split-flow“ technology including the corresponding entry and exit components which are particularly designed for a low tension fabric transport and an extremely sensitive fabric surface. In the entry and in the exit of the machine there are, however, two special features. The entry stand of the stenter integrates a newly developped special coating unit. It allows to apply stable and instable foams as well as pastes by means of a screen application unit. It takes only a few steps to change over to a knife-over-cylinder coating system. In this process the upper draw roller is used as coating cylinder. This allows somewhat higher application weights for stable foam and pastes in case of more stable fabric.

