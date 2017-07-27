Techtextil’ 17’de ‘Texcoat’ Kaplama Aralığı İçin Monforts Başlangıcı

3. Monforts Textilmaschinen, Techtextil Division, Techtextil’17’de şirketi Fong`s Europe GmbH ile Hall 3.0 F01’de ortak 100m²’lik bir stand üzerinde temsil etti. Monforts, Techtextil’17’de ilk kez rulo / hava sisteminin üzerinde Bıçak içeren yeni kaplama ünitelerini sergiledi; Manyetik silindir sistemi ve baskı kafası sistemleri. Monforts kaplama serisi daha önce merkezi Avrupa pazarlarında aktif olan ‘texCOAT’ şu anda dünya çapında mevcuttur ve ünlü imalatçı Timatec’in yeni satın alımını izlemektedir. Kaplama ünitelerinin yeni uygulamaları ve ilginç referansları, membran ve filtre uygulamaları da dahil olmak üzere sunulmuştur. Örneğin ev tekstili sektöründe dış giyim ve tekstil ürünlerinin işlevselleştirilmesi gibi bitiş araçlarının tek taraflı uygulamalardan otomotiv ve havacılık endüstrilerinde yenilikçi tekstil esaslı kaplamalı malzemeler kullanılarak sofistike hafif yapıya kadar tek kaynaklı çözümler artık mevcuttur. Çeşitli kaplama modülleri bir mıknatıs sistemi ile veya bir mıknatıs sistemi olmadan kullanılabilir. 240 cm’den yüksek çalışma genişlikleri için manyetik bir rakle bıçağı kullanılması önerilir. Kaplama sistemleri dört farklı versiyonda mevcuttur: – temel, çok işlevli, genel ve çok işlevli. Örneğin, temel versiyon, hava için iki konumda manuel ayarlama sunmaktadır; Bıçak ve makaralı bıçak kaplaması ve mıknatızsız çalışma genişlikleri için 240 cm’ye kadar. İki konumlu manuel ayarlamalı çok işlevli versiyon tasarlanmıştır; 240 cm’ye kadar bir çalışma genişliğine sahip manyetik bıçak kaplaması ve yüzey baskı. Genel sürümde üç pozisyonlu motorlu ayarlama özelliği vardır: Köpük kaplama, makaralı bıçak kaplaması ve manyetik bıçak kaplaması; Çalışma genişlikleri için 240 cm’nin üstünde. Dördüncü, Çok fonksiyonlu versiyon, üç konumlu motorlu ayar ile baskı kullanılan doğrudan kumaş kaplama uygulamaları için tasarlanmıştır. Monforts ayrıca solvent bazlı kaplamalar için Ex-proof aralıkları temin edebilir ve PTFE sinterleme gibi 320 ° C’ye kadar yüksek sıcaklık işlemleri sağlar. Monforts serisi kaplama çözümleri, yakın zamanda piyasaya sürülen Montex Allround’u da içeriyor. Sürekli değişen teknik tekstil kaplama işlemi uygulamaları için tasarlanan sistemler kaplama modülleri, ünitenin yanındaki özel olarak tasarlanmış bir yürütme takımı ile hızlı ve kolay bir şekilde değiştirilebilir; Farklı uygulamalar için uyarlanmasına izin verir. Tüm Monforts kaplama sistemleri, tüm çalışma modları için ekranda görselleştirme olan basit ve kullanıcı dostu PLC tekniklerine sahiptir. Farklı kaplama işlemleri için reçete yönetimi, Montex stentinin kanıtlanmış Qualitex kontrol sistemine entegre edilmiştir.
Monforts debut for ‘texCOAT’ coating range at Techtextil’17
- Monforts Textilmaschinen’s, Techtextil Division, represented the company at Techtextil’17 on a joint 100m² booth together with Fong`s Europe GmbH in Hall 3.0 F01. Monforts demonstrated its full range of new coating units for the first time at Techtextil’17 – incorporating Knife over roller/air system; magnetic roller system; and printing head systems. The Monforts coating range ‘texCOAT’ is now available worldwide and follows the recent acquisition of renowned manufacturer Timatec; who was previously active mainly in the central European markets. New applications and interesting references of the coating units have been presented as well including membrane- and Filter- applications. Single sourced solutions ranging from single sided applications of finishing agents such as, for example, outdoor clothing and functionalization of textiles in the home textiles sector, through to sophisticated lightweight construction using innovative textile-based coated materials in the automotive and aerospace industries are now available. The various coating modules can be used with or without a magnet system. For working widths above 240 cm use of a magnetic doctor blade is recommended. The coating systems are available in four versions – basic, multi-functional, universal and multi-functional. The basic version, for example, offers manual adjustment in two positions for air knife and roller knife coating and printing without magnet for working widths of up to 240 cm. The Multi-functional version with two-position manual adjustment is designed for magnetic knife coating with a working width of up to 240 cm and screen-printing. The Universal version features motorised adjustment with three positions for foam coating, roller knife coating and magnetic knife coating; for working widths above 240 cm. The fourth, Multi-functional version, with three position motorised adjustment has been designed for direct fabric feed coating applications using printing templates and operating modes with roller knife and magnetic knife. Monforts can also provide Ex-proof ranges for solvent-based coatings and for high temperature processes up to 320°C such as, for example, PTFE sintering. The Monforts range of coating solutions also includes the recently introduced Montex Allround. Designed for constantly changing technical textile coating process applications, the systems coating modules can be quickly and easily changed by a specially designed undercarriage from the side of the unit; allowing it to be adapted for different applications. All Monforts coating systems feature simple and user friendly PLC techniques with on-screen visualisation for all operating modes. Recipe management for different coating processes are integrated in to the proven Qualitex control system of the Montex stenter.