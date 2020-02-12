Sustainability will be one of the main topics at the leading trade fair.

Paylaş

From 20 to 24 June 2020, the leading international trade fair Texcare International will once again be the worldwide meeting place for laundry and dry-cleaning technology in Frankfurt am Main.

Main topic: sustainability

Sustainability is still becoming more and more important and will play a role across all exhibitors. The consumers’ awareness of sustainability is also increasing and with it the demand for more sustainable and resource-efficient industrial production. The EU Commission is also prioritizing the topic. The EU Commission’s Green New Deal will also concern and shape the textile care industry in the coming years. In this context, the Circular Laundry topic is also rapidly gaining in importance.

Potentials through digitization

The advancing digitization in particular offers enormous potential to further advance these issues. Automation and artificial intelligence, among other things, are pointing the way ahead. Companies are thinking ahead on the topic of laundry in order to improve connectivity and digitization and to drive forward the digitization of the entire value chain. Resource conservation, efficiency and hygiene are the most important goals.

Due to worldwide changes, such as rising hygiene and living standards, the industry has extremely positive expectations for the future. “The growing global hygiene standards offer many new opportunities for the entire Textile Care sector. Therefore, our industry as a whole, is positive about future prospects”, says Elgar Straub, Managing Director of VDMA TFL. Companies have great expectations of this year’s Texcare International edition because it will set the course of the sector for the coming years.

Economy of the sector

Last year’s tense political and economic situation also affected the laundry and dry-cleaning industry. The trade conflict between the USA and China and the unsettled Brexit situation were only two of the geopolitical crises that disturbed the markets. As these are all important target markets for the industry, the conflicts are unsettling customers and reducing investment. It is precisely for this reason that Texcare is expected to provide positive investment impetus.

After many very successful years, the entire German VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather

Technologies industry is looking back on an unstable year 2019 and economy experienced a

significant slowdown. Incoming orders for the entire TFL industry (including garment and leather technology) dropped by 7 percent in real terms in 2019 but are still above the average for incoming orders in the mechanical engineering industry in general. In the same period, sales declined by 6 percent in real terms compared to the previous year. In the laundry and dry-cleaning technology segment, German exports fell by 11.4 percent in the first eleven months of 2019.

VDMA TFL is conceptual sponsor of Texcare International

Texcare International is the leading international trade fair for the laundry and dry-cleaning sector. From 20 to 24 June 2020, international exhibitors will present their latest machinery, plants, processes and services for laundry and dry-cleaning technology to the trade visitors of Texcare.