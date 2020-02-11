Sustainability and high value: the issues of the future dominated at Heimtextil 2020

All things are possible – the unifying concept is ‘diversity’

The question of trends for 2020 is, it seems, not at all easy to answer. The age of fixed stylistic currents, determined in advance, is over. Mass taste no longer exists. It is all about diversity. This was given impressive and abundant expression in the lavishly staged Trend Space in Hall 3.0, with no fewer than 1,000 exhibits: the giant dome for the ‘Luxury Heritage’ theme, the half-pipe for ‘Active Urban’, the gigantic pouffe in a mix of materials representing ‘Multi Local’, the enfolding shelter of the tent for ‘Pure Spiritual’, the dynamic pole-dance scenario for ‘Maximum Glam’ and the giant blow-up figure as a popular feature for all concerned. The display for the topic ‘Where I belong’ illustrated that identity is formed as a result of many experiences. And these, in turn, have something to do with the way one furnishes one’s environment and what one likes. It is all about inclusion, getting together, chatting. The single main aim: a sense of well-being. And it is about using textiles in interior designs to create a cosy, pleasant atmosphere. And that may well look different for each of us.

Function, diversity and networking in the contract business

Diversity also constituted the overarching theme of the lectures in relation to Interior.Architecture.Hospitality, a range of products and specialist services intended specifically for interior architects and hotel planners. The ‘Interior.Architecture.Hospitality LECTURES’ were offered in collaboration with AIT Dialog and hotelforum. The lecture topics dealt with an extremely broad range of social and cultural challenges: urban living, short-term accommodation, as well as cultural and media landscapes. And the guided tours, too, were very well received by the trade visitors. Partners from the sector, including AIT-Dialog, AHGZ, arcade, architektur international, bdia and World Architects, took the participants of the ‘Interior.Architecture.Hospitality TOURS’ to exhibitors, carefully selected to fit in with the relevant topics. “The tours are very valuable and a great help, because many people are initially overwhelmed by the abundance of products and services at Heimtextil. On top of that, they offer participants something more personal and an individual view,” explains Jutta Werner from the nomad office in Hamburg, who took people through the halls on behalf of World Architects. “It was very clear that interconnection, transparency, innovation and recycling of materials were the major issues that concerned many – both companies and creatives.”

The appeal for visitors of the commercial and contract textiles in the new ‘Interior.Architecture.Hospitality LIBRARY’ lay, above all, in their functional qualities. The textile materials library, which was on display for the first time, demonstrated the spectrum of modern functional textiles by means of a carefully curated selection of Heimtextil exhibits. These included ‘Sensation’, a flame-retardant velvet (Edmund Bell), as well as Solarflex, a twill with sound-absorbing properties (A House of Happiness – Royal Vriesco), ‘Vogue’, a water-repellent, textured wallpaper (Omexco) and ‘Soft Basic’, a hard-wearing velvet, (Gebr. Munzert). Altogether, the library contained 64 textiles grouped in four functional categories (hard-wearing, sound-absorbing, flame-retardant, and water- repellent). The library can be accessed online throughout the year (www.textile-library.com) and offers a valuable tool when selecting contract and commercial textiles.