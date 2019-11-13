Çarşamba , 13 Kasım 2019
SSM at ShanghaiTex 2019

At ShanghaiTex SSM presents solutions for precision package winding and high package consistency and provides a wide range of renowned textile machines.

SSM enables yarn dyers to be successful – with the precision package winder PWX. Only a quick response to market trends in combination with high cost-efficiency enables customers to be competitive. The winder offers clear benefits to dye package winding and rewinding of filament and staple fiber yarns, with or without lubrication. For the XENO-platform SSM presents the first and only self-regulating backpressure system in the world: preciforce™ for a guaranteed package consistency. Furthermore, the next generation of the blade winding powerblade™ will be introduced for the XENO-platform. Besides the displayed applications, SSM provides a wide range of renowned textile machines.

Kalite değişimlerinin gerçek zamanlı göstergesi

Bir iplik işletmesini çalıştırmak, kalite kontrol ve kalite güvencesi söz konusu olduğunda oldukça zor olabilir. ...

