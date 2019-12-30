Smarter helmets

Do you know that a short expo-sure to sound levels exceeding 140 decibels can cause permanent hearing damage? And also, do you know that a single gunshot is capable of producing a sound level of 140 to 170 decibels???? Based on these facts, a team of researchers at Nottingham Trent University in the UK are developing smart helmets to help prevent soldiers from incurring hearing injuries.

As part of the Advanced Textiles Research Group (ATRG) of the School of Art & Design-led project, tiny microphones are being knitted into the fabric covering army helmets to record the noise soldiers experience in the field. The ATRG’s e-yarn technology platform will be used to embed the microelectromechanical system microphones (MEMS), keeping them dry and allow the helmet covers to be washed. The MEMS are capable of measuring the level of noise that soldiers are exposed to in the field over a length of time. By integrating a dosemeter directly into a textile, namely a helmet cover, the noise exposure of personnel will be monitored and stored, providing the data necessary to take preventative action in the future.

According to the university, the microphones knitted into the fabric will be undetectable to the user and avoid interfering with military activities. Moreover, the team believes that this innovation will dramatically reduce the risk of service personnel injured due to long-term noise exposure.