Saurer to show Autoairo in Asia for the first time

Paylaş

Originating in Switzerland and founded in 1853, Saurer is a leading globally operating technology group focusing on machinery and components for yarn processing. After having participated in the first CIIE last year, Saurer will once again take part in this important event this year, presenting its new air-spinning machine Autoairo, which the company launched at ITMA Barcelona on 20 June 2019. At the CIIE in November, the Autoairo will be exhibited in Asia for the first time.

Autoairo has set new benchmarks for air spinning. Saurer has combined its most advanced automation solutions with proven technology to create an air-spinning machine with unique properties. The Autoairo features autonomous spinning positions with individual drives and integrated intelligence. Its digital piecing unit is capable of performing up to 24 piecing processes simultaneously. As a result, the machine’s run-up time is also reduced by at least 30%. The Autoairo’s compact, double-sided design means that it takes up 40% less space than single-sided machines. These features give the Autoairo a powerful productivity advantage, while at the same time lowering spinning costs.

This innovation significantly increases efficiency. It is fully automated with autonomous, intelligent spinning positions, revolutionising air spinning. With Autoairo, spinning mills can produce high-quality yarn more quickly, more cost-efficiently and more flexibly. With more than 160 years’ experience, Saurer has always been committed to advancing the textile industry, integrating high-end equipment manufacturing with

modern information technology to provide complete solutions for the smart spinning factory.