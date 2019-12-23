Pro-Ser put on stage the latest innovations on laboratory test equipments at ITMA

Paylaş

Seven YILMAZTÜRK – Firm owner

“We, as PRO-SER, have been producing devices for textile laboratories which are totally domestic production in world standards since 1998. We are constantly revising our devices to keep up with the latest technology. We are developing almost every device in Teknokent R & D department of Istanbul University. At ITMA 2019 Barcelona, ​​we exhibited our latest designs, which are comfortable and simple to use, on the international market. We participated in the fiber, yarn, fabric, washing dyeing categories with our laboratory test equipment. We have met our expectations in order to enrich our customer portfolio, increase our company recognition and hot sales. Visitors to the fair; visitors who knew exactly what they wanted and knew exactly what they needed. And therefore, it met our expectations mutually and contributed to the achievement of our desired goals. The main problem with the organization was not to find the addressee. When we find it, I can say that due to the cumbersome structure of the system, late solutions cannot be produced or not. Many participants experienced similar difficulties. We are planning to participate if we think that the 2019 Barcelona problems will not happen again.”