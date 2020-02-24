Porcher Industries introduces a new generation of intelligent textiles

Paylaş

Porcher industries is launching a new generation of intelligent composite textiles. Two of these major innovations will be previewed at JEC World 2020 in Paris: luminous and temperature-sensitive composite textiles.

Porcher industries, a global leader in high-performance thermoplastic composites and technical textiles is launching a new generation of intelligent textiles. These fabrics can integrate functions into the fibre, such as illumination of certain zones, temperature measurement, or detection of a remote presence. There are numerous opportunities for these ultra-high performance materials in a wide spectrum of markets including aeronautics, automotive, industry, construction, sports and leisure, and safety.

With luminous textiles, certain zones in the fabric illuminate, so that shapes can appear or words can be written on them – without using cables or bulbs. This innovation would considerably increase safety for cyclists and motorcyclists by making them more visible, for example, through inserts on vests or jackets. For the construction sector, floor slabs will be able to integrate signage information that can be read directly on the floors or the walls, and can be modified remotely.

With aeronautical and automotive markets, interior cabin design can be entirely revamped to improve customer experience- and there’s more. These new intelligent textiles can replace the ‘arsenal’ of heavy, bulky cables and electronics, which is an incredible advantage for aeronautical, automobile and train designers in their continued pursuit of light and space.

Heat-sensitive textiles, which can measure temperature, have a diverse range of applications: Improved safety in industry, transport, HVAC engineering or construction. For example: alarm systems can be activated if a specific temperature threshold is exceeded in industrial pipes.

These intelligent textiles are designed for seamless integration into industrial processes. Along with high-performance features, they are equipped with exceptional properties in flexibility, finesse, precision, lightness and durability.

“Through our expertise in combining chemicals and textiles and our in-depth understanding of the interface, we have created these intelligent composite textiles that perfectly meet industrial needs, specifically in terms of flexibility and durability,” says Jean-Marc Senecot, Global Head of Research & Development at Porcher industries.

These new innovations will be demonstrated at the Porcher Industries booth at JEC World 2020, to be held in Paris from March 3 to 5.