OUTLOOK™ 2019 closes as most successful edition ever  

With a record number of delegates from across the nonwovens and related industries in attendance, OUTLOOK™ was again confirmed as a key industry event for the sector, showcasing EDANA’s mission to support the growth and promote the sustainable development of the industry.

The conference examined emerging market trends, circularity and sustainability initiatives and new product developments during the first two days, with the final day featuring an interactive workshop on furthering stakeholder trust in the sector. Feedback from participants throughout the event emphasised satisfaction with the mix and quality of expert insight and the many opportunities to meet industry peers. With the conference attracting participants from across the whole supply chain and around the globe, OUTLOOK™ again confirmed its position as a unique must-attend event for nonwoven professionals.

The 18th edition of OUTLOOK™ opened with a keynote speech on trends in trade and technology from Robert Ward, Editorial Director of The Economist Intelligence Unit. A session dedicated to global perspectives followed with overviews of regional market drivers. The day closed with a session focusing on industry innovation and product development. Day 2 of the conference opened with an insightful presentation from Daria Krivonos of the Copenhagen Institute for Future Studies on the geopolitical challenges of the changing global landscape and what the coming years might bring. The rest of the second day focused on circularity with an examination of the challenges and opportunities of sustainability in the hygiene sector.

Alexander Koukoulas, President of A2K Consultants said he found the event had a “wonderful program, venue and execution. I now understand why Outlook has the reputation it so deservedly enjoys.” Nadine Khoury of Berry Global, echoed the support thanking the organisers for “amazing support in preparing for the conference and during the conference. It was an outstanding event and it was a pleasure to meet you!”

“This edition of OUTLOOK has again featured a very topical programme, directly addressing the current challenges in our industry, “said Pierre Wiertz, General Manager of EDANA. “Discussions on the circular economy strategy, transparency and trust in the supply chain were both thought-provoking and rewarding. It is very encouraging to witness the industry’s increasing readiness to engage in these topics and for EDANA to facilitate constructive dialogue on both strategic and practical solutions. I was also very enthused by the insight of significant industry players on key trends and some very exciting technical innovations in our sector.”

The next edition of OUTLOOK™ is scheduled to be held in Lisbon in September 2020.