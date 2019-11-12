New upgrade transforms the ACW into WINGS

In addition to savings in terms of energy, waste and HR, the benefits of the WINGS concept above all include the consistently high yarn quality, making WINGS yarn a winner in further processing. Particularly with regards to its dyeing properties, the yarn is considerably superior to products manufactured using conventional winder technology.

Yarn producers can now also achieve these typical WINGS properties with ACW winders – with a corresponding system upgrade. The ACW WINGS conversion components and ACW upgrades for draw units can be installed as plug-in units in virtually no time at all, hence minimizing system downtimes. Analog to WINGS, the new ACW WINGS draw unit is more compact and also guides the yarn using rollers instead of yarn guides. This minimizes friction for the yarn and the angles of deflection remain the same, which in turn optimizes the yarn tension on all packages.

Already being used in China

The first expansion phase with 96 positions is already successfully operating at Chinese polyester yarn manufacturer Zhejiang Rongsheng. “We achieved excellent yarn values after just four days. The yarns are of AA quality for a full package rate of 98% and a yarn break rate of 0.5 per ton”, summarizes Xu Yongming, Plant Manager at Rongsheng, talking about the upgrade package. “This has allowed us to once again become one of the top manufacturers with our ACW yarns.” A second expansion phase with 88 further positions will follow at the end of 2019.

The conversion package is also particularly interesting as a result of its fast ROI (return-on-investment) of less than one year. ACW WINGS is available for all ACW-type POY / HOY winders for polyester, polyamide 6 and polyamide 6.6.