Nanobionic technology for recycling your energy

Nanobionic Group, a leading technology provider for textiles, foams and leathers, has been named as One to Watch in Europe in a list of business excellence published by the European Business Awards, one of world’s largest and longest running business competitions. Nanobionic is a soft coating made of far infrared emitting natural minerals that can be applied to any type of surface, such as clothing, bedding, foam, leather or textile product. The minerals in the coating get activated with body heat (energy) emitted by your body and products powered by Nanobionic technology are intended to temporarily promote increased local blood flow at the site of application in healthy individuals. This increased blood flow can have a wide range of benefits, including:

• Enhancing faster recovery

• Increasing general wellness of being

• Supporting heat generation

• Recycling and enhancing the body’s energy

• Increasing and enhancing body performance

• Increasing and enhancing body strength and endurance

The patented technology is used in a number of industries with various applications, including performance wear, apparel, footwear, mattresses, bedding, sleep accessories, furniture textiles, and veterinary products. Recently, London Luxury, an innovator of luxury home textiles, has for example, announced to bring this technology to all fabrics, including 100% cotton.