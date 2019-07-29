Jeanologia develops the sourcing model of the future

Paylaş

Jeanologia,the Spanish company leader in developing eco-efficient technology, presented the sourcing model of the future at ITMA 2019. This innovative production process marks the beginning of a new era in the textile industry.

This operational model delivers five fundamental benefits to the textile industry: it is eco-efficient, cost neutral, scalable, agile and digital; connecting design, production and consumer.

Combining the company’s hardware and software, it connects all its technology to achieve a production that is 100% ecological without compromising product authenticity and adapting to the new market needs.

As Enrique Silla, CEO at Jeanologia, highlights “for the first time in history we have the necessary technology that allows us to make short and fast series making it possible to produce what sells instead of selling what is produced.”

Benefits for the textile industry

The new sourcing model developed at Jeanologiais completely eco-efficient as it has taken environmental impact into account throughout the product development.

It is easily scalable. By being fully connected, it is possible to design and produce with zero environmental impact in any location in the world.

It is agile. By simplifying processes, it changes how things are produced, making it easier to adjust supply and demand, revolutionizing production.

It is cost neutral. For the same price you can get a better and more sustainable product, as well as recovering the investment.

It is digital. Moving from an analogic to a digital model, creating a true revolution in the textile world. The connectivity makes it possible for all stages in the supply chain to work together using the same standards regardless of geographic location.

Silla has pointed out that “we have the perfect set of technologies to dehydrate and detoxify the world’s most consumed product – jeans – within the next five years.”

From fabric to garment finishing

At ITMA, Jeanologia exhibited the first complete production center that includes all of its technologies and disruptive solutions, from fabric to garment finishing.

Laundry 5.Zero is the first garment finishing plant that guarantees zero pollution and achieves a saving of 85% in water. This operational center produces sustainably on an industrial scale by efficiently combining the technologies Laser, G2 ozone, e-Flow, Smart Boxes and the first water recycling system H2Zero; eliminating all the processes that are harmful for workers and the environment.

25 years working for the world

Since 1994 their mission has been to create an ethical, sustainable and eco-efficient industry through their disruptive technology and know-how. Their laser, G2 ozone and e-Flow systems have revolutionized the textile industry. They offer infinite design possibilities and garment finishes, while saving water, energy and chemicals, eliminating discharge and toxic emissions.

The company currently employs 220 Jeanologist from 24 nationalities and has clients in 5 continents through its 10 subsidiaries. The export of its machines and services represents 90% of its total billing, reaching 61 countries. The biggest market brands place their trust in Jeanologia, using technology developed by the company.