Hassan Group Dilo Makineleriyle Daha Da Büyüyecek

Frankfurt’ta düzenlenen Techtextil fuarında Dilo Grubu Türkiye’ye iki makine teslimatını sonuçlandırdı. MultiFeed tarak besleme makinesi ve büyük bir çalışma genişliğine sahip tarak makinesinden oluşan bir bütün hat kurulumu Merkas Tekstil San. ve Tic A.S’e Şubat 2018 içinde teslim edilecek. Merkas Tekstil hijyen sektöründe faaliyet göstermektedir ve bebek bezi, hijyenik ped ve yetişkin hasta bezlerinde kullanılan Dağıtıcı Tabaka (ADL), üst tabaka, tekstil kenar bariyerleri ve alt tabaka ürünleri için ATB koruyucu katmanlar benzeri, hava geçişiyle bağlanan üstün nitelikli nonwoven ürünler üretmektedir. Merkas ürünlerini iç ve dış pazarlara ulaştırmaktadır ve yeni üretim hattının da yardımıyla üretim kapasitesini artıracaktır.

Hassan Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S. otomotivde kullanılan ıslak mendil ve yalıtım ürünleri ve jeotekstilleri içeren bir yelpazede nonwoven üretmektedir. Hat açma ve harmanlama ekipmanı, bir MultiFeed tarak besleyici, MultiCard ve çektirme ünitesi, DLS çapraz bağlayıcı ve büyük çalışma genişliğinde çalışan yüksek hızlı Hyperpunch iğneleme makinalarından oluşmaktadır. Teslimat Mart 2018’e planlanmıştır. Bu yeni yatırımla Hassan Tekstil ürün kalitesini artıracak ve üretim kapasitesini artıracaktır. Her iki şirkette Hassan Grup şirketidir.

Hassan Group To Grow Even More Thanks To Dilo Machinery

On the exhibition Techtextil in Frankfurt DiloGroup was able to conclude two orders for machine deliveries to Turkey. One complete installation consisting of fibre preparation, card feeding MultiFeed and a wide working width card will be delivered in February 2018 to Merkas Tekstil San. ve Tic A. S. Merkas Tekstil is in the hygiene sector and produces carded respectively air-through bonded high loft nonwoven products such as Acquisition Distribution Layer (ADL), topsheet, textile edge and ATB facings for backsheet products, used e. g. in baby diapers, sanitary napkins and adult incontinence products.. Merkas delivers its products to domestic and foreign markets and increases its production capacity and variety with the aid of the new production line.

Hassan Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S. produces nonwovens which are used e. g. in the automotive, as wipes, insulation products and geotextiles. The line consists of opening and blending equipment, a MultiFeed card feeder, MultiCard and lap drafter, DLS crosslapper and highspeed Hyperpunch needle looms in large working width. Delivery is scheduled for March 2018. With the investment in the new line Hassan Tekstil will improve the product quality and increase its production capacity. Both companies belong to the Hassan Group.

