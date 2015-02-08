Groz-Becket has opened its Turkey office

Paylaş

Sales office of Groz-Beckert Group, newly founded in January 2015 has gone into action in İstanbul with the name of Groz-Beckert Turkey. Groz-Beckert, German knitting needle giant whose representative was Bentex before, has opened its own office in Turkey. The office whose official opening has been realized in 22 January will conduct its all sales and marketing activities within its own body. Groz-Beckert had opened an office in South Korea with similar purposes.

It has been informed that Turkey office of Groz-Beckert will provide consumables such as knitting and sewing needles, felt needles and platinum and marketing services for both Turkey market and Middle East markets. 80 invitees have participated in Groz-Beckert Turkey to the cocktail, organized for official opening of Turkey office on Thursday in 22 January.

Eric Schöller, Groz-Beckert Board Member, has met the invitees at the door and announced that sales have started officially since that date. Schöller has explained the reason for founding a new office during his speech; ‘We have opened this office in Turkey to meet the needs of our customers in both Turkey and Middle East markets directly and ideally. These regions are the places where textile is traditionally powerful in general and where our sales have been realized ideally all the time.’ Schöller has thanked Bentex authorities, the former Turkey representative, who has participated in the meeting and said that they experienced a nice period with Bentex. Özkan Edirne, having gained a lot of experience in textile field in Turkey and the other sales offices of Groz-Beckert in different countries, has been appointed as Groz-Beckert Turkey General Manager. Groz-Becket Turkey General Manager Özkan Edirne has given the invitees a tour in the new office and informed them about new developments.

About Groz-Beckert

Groz-Beckert is the leading producer of the systems used in textile surfaces production as well as industrial machine needles and precision components.