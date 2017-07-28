Global Başarı: 2.5 Milyonuncu Autoconer Sarma Ünitesi Faaliyete Geçti

Paylaş

2.5 milyondan fazla Autoconer sarma ünitesi 2017’de faaliyete geçirildi. Sektörde benzersiz olan bu kayıt, Schlafhorst’un başarılı şirket tarihindeki bir başka kilometre taşı ve tekstil endüstrisinin teknolojik liderliğinde ne kadar güvenilir olduğunu gösteriyor. Otuz yıldan fazla bir süredir, Alman tekstil makineleri üreticisi, Autoconer ile paket sargısında teknik ve teknolojik ilerlemeyi belirlemektedir.

55 YILDIR OTOMATİK BOBİN SARIMI İLE EŞANLAMLIDIR

1962’de Autoconer’ın seri üretimi ile otomatik paket sarma dönemi başladı. Satış başarısı şaşırtıcıydı. 1959’da Milan’daki ITMA’da üç yıl önceki önizleme gibi, Autoconer’in devrimci konsepti tekstil endüstrisindeki uzmanlar arasında coşku yarattı. O zamandan beri, Autoconer adı otomatik paket sargısının eşanlamlısı olmuştur. Bugün, Autoconer paketleri kalite ve verimlilik için hala küresel bir kriterdir. Autoconer’in geçmişi, müşteri avantajlarını her zaman artıran, çığır açan buluşların uzun bir listesiyle karakterize edilir. Autoconer’in her ürün nesli endüstrinin verimlilik ve teknoloji ile ilgili beklentilerini aştı. Devrim yaratan birleşme teknolojisi, yenilikçi sensör teknolojisi ve kontrol sistemleri, eşsiz FX teknolojileri ve akıllı otomasyon sistemleri Schlafhorst sayesinde son teknoloji haline geldi.

AUTOCONER 107 – OTOMASYON ŞAFAĞI

Autoconer’in ilk ürün nesli paket sargı sektöründeki iş akışlarını kökten değiştirdi. Elle sarmada personel tüpleri değiştirmek zorunda kalırdı ve her bobin için ayrı ayrı yapılırdı üst ve alt iplik ucunu bulunup, birbirine bağlanırdı ve iplik yoluna koyulurdu. Dahası, paketler elle değiştirilmek zorunda kaldı. Makinedeki birçok elle yapılan iş, üretkenliği ve kaliteyi kısıtlamıştır. Autoconer 107 bu kelepçeleri kırdı. Otomatik bobin değiştirme özelliğine sahip dairesel şarjör kullanım kolaylığını önemli ölçüde geliştirmiştir. Mekanik bir iplik temizleyici, bir düğüm agregası ve son olarak paket açma makinesi otomatik sarma işlemini gerçekleştirdi. Operatörler, Autoconer sayesinde neredeyse tüm el işlerinden kurtuldu ve çoğunlukla denetleyici işlevleri üstlendi. Personelin kısıtlayıcı etkenleri ve dolayısıyla gerekli manuel parazitlenme ortadan kalktığından, otomasyon verimliliği ve kaliteyi artırmak için gerekli ön şart sağlanmış oldu. Bu sayede paket sarma sektörü önemli ölçüde daha verimli hale geldi; Emek yoğun sargı sürecini otomatik bir işleme dönüştüren atılım oldu.

Elle bir sarma makinesi ile karşılaştırıldığında;

 Kilogram başına manuel çaba gereksinimi önceki harcamaların 1 / 4’üne düşürülmüştür

 Üretim dört kat arttı.

 İpliğin kilogram başına üretim maliyeti (örneğin Nm 34) yüzde 40 oranında azalmıştır.

Autoconer 138 – EKLEME TEKNOLOJİSİNİN İCADI

Autoconer 107 15 yılı aşkın bir süredir üretildi. Halefi olan Autoconer 138, tekli mekanik, elektrikli ve pnömatik fonksiyonlarıyla 1976’da tekstil dünyasını şaşırttı. Ama gerçek sansasyon sadece iki yıl sonra pazara girdi. 1978’de, yenilikçi splicer mekanizması iplik birleştirmeyi değiştirdi: splice ilk kez düğümlerin yerini aldı. Bunu yaparken, sonraki işlemler için kalite yeniden belirlendi. Düğüm iplikten üç ila dört kat daha kalın iken, örme ve dokumada iplik kopuşlarına neden olurken, Schlafhorst’un ek yeri pratikte ipliğe benziyordu. İşleme verimliliği önemli derecede artmış ve bitmiş ürünlerin kalitesi büyük ölçüde artırılmıştır.

Autoconer 238 – MALZEME AKIŞI DEVRİMİ

1987’de Schlafhorst Autoconer 238’i piyasaya sürdü, tek sarma birimi sürücülü ilk sarma makinesi. Bu, eğirme tesislerinde artan esneklik ve kaliteye yol açtı. 80’li ve 90’lı yıllarda, iplikhanelerde kârlılığın artması, süreç döngülerinin artan otomasyonu ile yakından ilişkiliydi. 1991’de Schlafhorst, piyasaya hazır olmak için devrim yaratan Caddy nakliye sistemini geliştirmeye devam etti. İplik fabrikaları bunu daha verimli malzeme akışı ve otomatikleştirme stratejileri uygulamak için kullanabildiler. Tekstil teknolojisindeki yenilikler için öncü ve bir sonraki nesil olan Autoconer 338, yeni sürücüler ve sensörler ile 1997’de üretime geçerken akıllı FX teknolojilerinin geliştirilmesi için başlangıç ​​tabancası da geldi. Bu, Schlafhorst’u tekstil teknolojisinde yenilikler yapmak için öncü yaptı. İlk çevrimiçi iplik gerginlik kontrolü olan Autotense FX, bugün hala tartışmasız endüstri ölçütüdür.

Autoconer 5 – TAMBURSUZ İPLİK DEĞİŞİMİ

Schlafhorst 2007’de tekstil endüstrisini, bobin prosesleri için dijital iplik değiştirme dünyasına tanıttı. Autoconer 5, tambursuz iplik değişim sistemi PreciFX ile proses optimize edilmiş paketlerin üretiminde devrim yarattı. İki yıl sonra Schlafhorst, Autoconer X5 ile otomasyon trendinin en üst noktasında bir kez daha yerini aldı. Akıllı malzeme akışı teknolojileri, X-Change değiştirici ile akıllı paket kullanımı ve RM, D, T ve V tipi Autoconer ile esnek proses optimizasyonu, her iplikhanenin bireysel bir otomasyon konseptine sahip olmasını sağladı.

Autoconer 6 – KENDİNİ OPTİMİZE EDEN VE E3 SERTİFİKALI

Bir sonraki önemli sıçrayış 2015’te geldi. Autoconer 6 ile Schlafhorst, kendini optimize eden süreç döngülerine sahip otomatik bir paket sarma makinesi sundu. Maksimum verimlilik, mümkün olan en yüksek enerji verimliliği ve mutlak en iyi kalite, pratik olarak bir düğmeye dokunmakla mümkündür. Sonuç olarak, en yeni ürün üretimi E3 sertifikasına sahip çünkü iplikhaneleri, enerji, ekonomi ve ergonomi alanlarında üç kat katma değer üzerinden dünyaya sunuyor.

OTOMATİKLEŞTİRMENİN SICAK NOKTASINDAKİ BAŞARI

55 yıllık tarihinde Autoconer, başarısını tekstil endüstrisinin sıcak noktalarında kutladı. İlk Autoconer nesilleri öncelikli olarak tekstil endüstrisinin otomasyonu talebinin oldukça ilerlemiş olduğu Avrupa ve Kuzey Amerika’da satıldı. Günümüzde, en güçlü kilit pazarlar Asya’dadır. Schlafhorst, 2.5 milyonuncu kilometre taşı sarma ünitesini Hindistan tekstil şirketi Kanchan India Ltd’ye INDIA ITME 2016’da sundu. Dünya çapındaki emtia bükücü fabrikaları ve uzmanları bugün Autoconer ile değer zincirini optimize ediyor. Schlafhorst Ürün Yöneticisi sorumlu Peter Gölden, “The Autoconer endüstrinin tarihini şekillendirdi” diyor. “İplikhaneler 2.5 milyon kez bir Autoconer sarma ünitesi seçtiler. Bunu sayılarda kavranmak için: bunun arkasındaki üretkenlik potansiyeli, 100 milyondan fazla ring iplik mili üretimini gerçekleştirmeye izin verir! Bu benzersiz güven, gelecekte öncü yeniliklerle paket sargı sektöründeki teknik ilerlemeyi sürdürülebilir bir şekilde şekillendirmeye devam etmemize büyük bir teşvik kaynağı “dedi.

Global Success: The 2.5-Millionth Autoconer Winding Unit Was Put İnto Operation

The 2.5-millionth Autoconer winding unit was put into operation in 2017. This record, unmatched in the sector, is another milestone in Schlafhorst’s successful company history and shows how much trust the textile industry has in its technological leadership. For over half a century, the German textile machinery manufacturer has been determining the technical and technological progress in package winding with the Autoconer.

The synonym for automatic package winding for 55 years

With the mass production of the Autoconer in 1962, the era of automatic package winding began. The sales success was staggering. As early as the preview three years prior at the ITMA in Milan in 1959, the revolutionary concept of the Autoconer sparked enthusiasm among the experts in the textile industry. Since then, the name Autoconer has been the synonym for automatic package winding. Today, Autoconer packages are still the global benchmark for quality and efficiency. The history of the Autoconer is characterised by a long list of ground-breaking inventions that have always increased customer benefits. Every product generation of the Autoconer exceeded the industry’s expectations regarding efficiency and technology. Revolutionary splicing technology, innovative sensor technology and control systems, the unique FX technologies and intelligent automation systems became state of the art, thanks to Schlafhorst.

Autoconer 107 – the dawn of automation

The first product generation of the Autoconer radically changed workflows in the package winding sector. In manual winding, staff had to change the tubes and provide each bobbin individually, find the upper and lower yarn end, knot them together and put it in the yarn path. Moreover, the packages had to be changed by hand. The many manual handlings in the machine limited productivity and quality. The Autoconer 107 broke these shackles. The circular magazine with automatic bobbin changing drastically improved its ease of use. A mechanical yarn clearer, a knotting aggregate and lastly the package doffer automated the winding process. The operators were relieved of almost all manual work thanks to the Autoconer and took on mainly supervisory functions. Automation was the necessary prerequisite to increase productivity and quality, as the limiting factors of staff, and therefore the necessary manual interference, would be removed. Through this, the package-winding sector became significantly more efficient; it was the breakthrough that changed the labour-intensive winding process to an automatic one.

The benefits of the Autoconer 107 compared to a manual winding machine spoke for themselves:

 The manual effort per kilogram was reduced to 1⁄4 of the previous expenditure that was required

 Production increased fourfold.

 The manufacturing costs per kilogram of yarn (for example Nm 34) decreased by 40 percent.

￼￼￼Autoconer 138 – the invention of splicing technology

The Autoconer 107 was produced for over 15 years. Its successor, the Autoconer 138, astounded the textile world in 1976 with its separate mechanical, electric and pneumatic functions. But the real sensation entered the market only two years later. In 1978, the innovative splicer mechanism revolutionised yarn joining: the splice replaced knots for the first time. In doing so, quality for subsequent processes was re-defined. While knots were three to four times thicker than the yarn and often led to yarn breaks in knitting and weaving, the splice by Schlafhorst was practically similar to the yarn. Efficiency in processing increased considerably and the quality of the finished articles was enormously improved.

Autoconer 238 – the material flow revolution

In 1987, Schlafhorst brought the Autoconer 238 onto the market, the first winding machine with single winding unit drive. This led to increased flexibility and quality in the spinning mills. In the 80s and 90s, the increase in profitability in spinning mills was closely linked with the increasing automation of the process cycles. In 1991, Schlafhorst went on to develop the revolutionary Caddy transport system to market readiness. Spinning mills were able to use it to implement more efficient material flow and automatization strategies.

Autoconer 338 – the trailblazer for innovations in textile technology

The next product generation, the Autoconer 338, with new drives and sensors went into production in 1997, while the starting pistol also sounded for the development of intelligent FX technologies. This made Schlafhorst the trailblazer for innovations in textile technology. Autotense FX, the first online yarn tension control, is still the undisputed industry benchmark today.

Autoconer 5 – drumless yarn displacement

In 2007, Schlafhorst introduced the textile industry to the world of digital yarn displacement for processing bobbins. The Autoconer 5 revolutionised the production of process-optimized packages with its drumless yarn displacement system PreciFX. Two years later, Schlafhorst was once again at the cutting edge of the automatization trend with the Autoconer X5. Intelligent material flow technologies, smart package handling with the X-Change doffer and flexible process optimisation with the Autoconer types RM, D, T and V allowed each spinning mill to have an individual automation concept.

Autoconer 6 – self-optimising and E3 certified

The next major leap came in 2015. With the Autoconer 6, Schlafhorst presented an automatic package winder with self-optimised process cycles. Maximum productivity, the greatest possible energy efficiency and the absolute best quality are possible, practically at the touch of a button. As a result, the newest product generation is E3 certified because it gives spinning mills the world over threefold added value in the fields of energy, economics and ergonomics.

Success in the hotspots of automatization

In its 55-year history, the Autoconer has always celebrated its success at the hotspots of the textile industry. The first Autoconer generations were primarily sold in Europe and North America where the demand for automation of the textile industry was already quite advanced. Today, the strongest key markets are in Asia. Schlafhorst presented the 2.5-millionth milestone winding unit to the Indian textile company Kanchan India Ltd at the INDIA ITME 2016. Commodity spinning mills and specialists across the globe are still optimising their value chain this day with the Autoconer. “The Autoconer shaped the industry’s history”, says the Schlafhorst Product Manager responsible, Peter Gölden. “Spinning mills have chosen an Autoconer winding unit 2.5 million times. To grasp that in numbers: the productivity potential behind that allows to process the production of more than 100 million ring spinning spindles! This unique trust is a major incentive for us to continue to sustainably shape the technical progress in the package winding sector with pioneering innovations in future.”

#Autoconersarmaünitesi2017 #Schlafhorst #Milan #ITMA