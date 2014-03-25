A First again by the Kervan Textile

Paylaş

Established in 2002 for the purpose of providing services to the circular knitting sector in the field of the repair and the maintenance of the circular knitting machines and the production of the accessories and the auxiliary equipment and the creel (warping creel), Kervan Textile continues to grow broadening its range of products each passing day.

Drawing attention with the manufacturing of the first completely domestic circular knitting machine in Turkey five years ago, Kervan Textile began to manufacture the capsule (cylinder) of the knitting machine by signing a first in Turkey again. Indicating that between 1,500 and 2,000 knitting machines entered into Turkey in a year, the owner of the Kervan Textile, Abdullah Başpınar said the following about their works with respect to the machine production. “We decided to manufacture circular open width knitting machine after a long R&D work taking the characteristics of the imported machines coming to Turkey into account. We started our works both to reduce the number of these machines coming from foreign countries and to offer the most suitable machines to our sector in that field. Observing the advantages and the disadvantages of our machines within the time passed, we started the mass production of the machines which can produce products in the most productive manner. We increased our production capacity to 15 machines monthly. Following the R&D work made by us, we have developed the machine needed by the sector. Now, the machines produced by us are designed to meet all sorts of requirements with respect to the single jersey, the thick fine, the rib, the plush and the interlock. Thread selection does not exist in our machine. Working with lycra is our greatest advantage. We are very ambitious regarding the section of knitting of our machine. Now, more than 50 machines of us work in the market. Meanwhile, we produce 68 inch specific machines, as well. Our greatest advantage is that we provide services fast and we stay behind our product.”

CYLINDER PRODUCTION INVESTMENT

Indicating that they have a cylinder (capsule) production project for a long time, Başpınar said that “I made the R&D works and the feasibility of this for approximately 3 years. And for the last one year we put it into practice and established the cylinder factory in Turkey approximately 6 months ago. We make our machine and cylinder production within the structure of the Sava Knitting Machinery established by us recently. As a result of the works made by us, we began the mass production of the cylinders. The cylinders produced by us started now to work in the market and we began to receive very good feedback. We get the raw material to be brought from Germany and perform all remaining works in Turkey. Cylinder is the heart of the machine. Good and quality cylinder affects the productivity of the machine positively. Though it is not produced very much, cylinder production is necessary. We made that production considering that it is necessary for Turkey. You can perceive it as a service to the sector. Within our production range, there are jacquard, rib, interlock, ringel thick and thin fine single jersey and double plate machine capsules (cylinders). We make repairs of the old capsules and the capsules not used for the reasons like channel breaks etc. as well. Previously, as the repair of these cylinders was not possible, the cylinders broken down have gone to the waste. We prevented that. Thus, we contribute both to the companies and to the economy of the country.”

KNITTING SECTOR

Emphasizing that Turkey is a country that was obliged to produce knitting fabric, Abdullah Başpınar stated that “Previously, these works were performed in Europe. They handed these works over to us. Now, there is not any other country to which we can hand these works over. Thus, we will continue to do that work. Turkey will make knitting at a higher level for at least 20 years. Knitting sector has now a tendency towards fancy, jacquard and thick fine. The knitters who will be able to accomplish this will have an advantage. However, the production of the straight products continues to be made intensively, as well. 90 % of the knitting sector in Turkey works for the foreign countries.”

Stating that they have provided services for 13 years in the fields of spare parts, repair and maintenance of all brands of knitting machines, Başpınar said that they stay behind the works made by them even if they suffer a loss. Indicating that there is not any matter which cannot be solved by them in the field of machinery, Başpınar said that “We have both a service maintenance network and spare parts distribution service network. Thus, we can provide our customers with services more quickly. In short, we can solve all problems of the knitters in the field of machinery.”