eurolaser is one of the top 100 innovators in Germany

Manufacturer of laser cutting machines from Lueneburg wins prize in renowned competition

eurolaser GmbH is one of the winners of this year’s TOP 100 innovation competition. In this competition, an independent jury examines the innovation management of medium-sized companies and their success on the basis of holistic scientific criteria. The Lueneburgers became one of the 100 best directly in their first participation.

eurolaser has been developing, producing and selling laser systems for precise cutting of textiles, plastics, acrylic and wood since 1994. More than 1,000 systems are in use worldwide. Today the company employs more than 100 people. eurolaser particularly convinced the TOP 100 jury with its offer for material certification. Material manufacturers send their samples to the application centre in Lueneburg. There, specialists test the laser cutting properties and determine the most favourable cutting parameters. The material receives a certificate of laser suitability and the information is stored in a central database. This database provides users with important information to set their individual cutting parameters and to work optimally with eurolaser’s cutting systems right from the start.

Matthias Kluczinski, founder and managing director of eurolaser, is certain: “This award is primarily due to the commitment of our employees. In order to maintain our innovative strength, we must ensure an attractive working environment that expressly welcomes and supports personal development and initiative”.

According to Ranga Yogeshwar, the long-standing mentor, the focus of the competition is on the following characteristics of a good innovation culture: “openness to new ideas, tolerance of mistakes and a constant effort to make things new and different”. The jury, chaired by Dr. Nikolaus Franke of the University of Vienna, consists of renowned representatives from economy, science, media and politics. In 2019 TOP 100 took place for the 26th time.

In total, the award-winning companies plan to create around 18,000 new jobs between 2018 and 2020. New products and innovations account for a good third of the turnover of these companies. This is common to all medium-sized companies that cultivate such a culture of innovation. In this way, the products and processes in the companies always remain up-to-date and open to new aspects and approaches. eurolaser is also set for growth with new products and a constantly growing workforce.

The award ceremony took place on 28 June 2019 as part of the 6th German Medium-Sized Business Summit in Frankfurt. Around 1,200 representatives of medium-sized companies attended the award ceremony. The event has a firm place in the calendar of innovators who use the environment for networking.