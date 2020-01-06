Denim-like fabric for fire corps!

Many volunteer fire corps in Japan, use uniforms made of low-flame-retardant materials, sothe demand for greater protection is increasing in this segment. Accordingly, Teijin being a leader in aramid fibres, has recently announced the launch of Xfire DENIM, a fireproof denim-like aramid fibre fabric for firefighting uniforms.

The new aramid fabric is expected to meet the growing demand for extra-manoeuvrable clothing for volunteer fire corps. Renowned for their strength, sustainability, safety, heat resistance and low weight, Twaron, Technora, Teijinconex and Teijinconexneo are used for applications including automobiles, ballistic protection, marine products, civil engineering, protective clothing, and oil drilling.

Teijinconex meta-aramid fibre produced by TeijinLimited in Japan is said to offer highly durable heat resistance and flame retardation for firefighting protective apparel and industrial uniforms. The company says that made with Teijinconex meta-aramid fibre, Xfire DENIM is produced with a patented technology to realise a texture similar to that of denim. Xfire DENIM is also designed to offer comfort and design flexibility. The fabric’s appearance is practical because it enables professional and volunteer fire corps to be easily distinguished when working side-by-side, the company explains.