Da Kong Secures Its Position In Turkish Market

Da Kong Enterprise Co. Ltd founded by Mr. Wen Ying Chao in 1956 in Changhua city, Taiwan with a 25,000 sq. meter plant exports sock knitting machines to more than 40 countries around the world.

Da Kong which made the machinery sale to Turkey first in the year of 1994 opened its Representative Office in Istanbul in 2004 under Chaolun Intermediary management. Da Kong securing its existence rapidly in Turkish market since that year, has reached a sales number of more than 3000 thousand in sock knitting machines in Turkey as of today. Da Kong sells its high quality machines to the world under an affordable price policy with the best service network and 200 trained personnel in the leadership of Charles Chao. The Sunrise Company established in Bresca

city of Italy with the acquisition realized in the year of 2010, has enabled Da Kong to reach Italian technology more easily and the company has started to reap the fruits of this investment since 2011. Single line toe stitched sock knitting machine named as ITOE presented by Da Kong at ITM fair in Turkey is a cutting-edge machine after its Italian rival released to the market. ITOE is a machine patented by doyen Turkish investor Mustafa Inli but its patent was transferred to Da Kong in the year of 2011. The development stage of

ITOE being a fruit of a two-year Turkish, Italian and Taiwan cooperation has been curiously followed by Turkish sock industry and has become one of the most popular machines of 2013 TUYAP ITM Fair. At the same time, Da Kong made the launch of 4 different models including real fishnet stocking machine, piece towel sock knitting machine and tights knitting machine with ITOE in Turkey. Da Kong starting to catch-up with Italian company which is the market leader in both Turkey and world is planning to increase its current 2000-25000 machine/ annual production capacity to 5000 machine/ annual production capacity within the following 5 years upon the completion of new plant investment commenced in Taiwan. While Da Kong’s single line toe stitched sock knitting machine ITOE gives the competition in the machinery field back thanks to its toe stitch capacity being superior compared to its rival, it will also help Turkish sock manufacturers to increase their competitive power in the world market.

Single line toe stitched sock knitting machines which recently have a serious demand rate in the Turkish market consist of technologies creating solutions for the difficulty of finding qualified personnel of which the costs are increasing day by day in Istanbul by both shortening the production process and employing less personnel during this production process. For the Turkish sock industry, which has currently been making 8% of world production with its 1 billion dollar exportation and ranks second in the world, to reach 6 billion dollar of export target for 2023, Da Kong serves for the continuation of competition conditions in Turkish market by creating new technologies. What is more, Da Kong will always be doing its best to help the customers by providing the best service.