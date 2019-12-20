Canlar Mekatronik launched SMARTVision at ITMA Barcelona

Paylaş

Fethi ÖZKÖK – General Manager

“As Canlar Mekatronik, we exhibited our TECHsmart Fabric Dyeing Machine, New Type Pipe Dyeing Machine and Coil Dyeing Machine which has shown success since 2015 in addition to our SMARTVision new generation fabric machine in ITMA 2019 Fair.

It was the first show of our new generation fabric dyeing machine SMART Vision. SMART Vision, which is able to respond to high quality fabrics and attain minimum levels in terms of energy costs, has become one of the most remarkable machines of the fair. Designed to reduce the success of TECHsmart even further, where energy has become the most important factor in production costs, our SMART Vision machine has been appreciated by visitors from all over the world with its competitive power and water savings it provides.

When we look at the fair in general, it was a very productive fair for us as it enabled us to meet the visitors from the countries where we operate and to increase our effectiveness in the relevant markets and to establish business contacts that enable us to open new markets. In this context, as in every fair we attend, we have achieved the objective of representing our country and brand in the best way and increasing our customer portfolio. As a successful organization in terms of visitors, Turkish machine exhibitors experienced serious organization disruptions in the fair during the stand and machine installation stage. Compared to the 2015 Italy fair, the shortcomings of the organization of Spain in 2019 affected all participants negatively. We are planning to re-attend to the fair, where the strength of our brand and the global textile trends are exhibited in 2023.”