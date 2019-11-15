Cabling in pole position with the new CableCorder CC5 at Tire Technology Expo 2020

Paylaş

Experts from the tire industry will meet again in 2020 for the annual Tire Technology Expo in Hanover, Germany. Saurer Twisting Solutions is looking forward to welcome customers and visitors at Booth 4006 in Hall 6 from 25 to 27 February 2020 and to present the innovative CableCorder CC5. With a complete package of numerous innovations, the CC5 once again demonstrates its technological leadership and the associated customer benefits.

The Saurer CableCorder for the production of high-quality tire cord is a permanent fixture in the tire industry. The fifth generation of the CableCorder will appeal to customers with its numerous innovations. It provides Saurer’s customers with decisive competitive advantages:

they benefit from lower energy consumption, a smart spindle concept, modern quality monitoring, improved ergonomics, flexible automation solutions and the integration of the CableCorder into Senses, the Saurer mill management system.

Energy, productivity, quality

Saurer has further improved the patented energy-saving technology of the latest machine generation with new hardware and optimised software. The CableCorder CC5 is therefore more economical than ever. The optimised thread balloon diameter and reduced spindle gauge cut down space requirements and increase productivity. Online monitoring of the quality parameters reliably ensures the required quality of the tire cord.

User-friendly and intelligently automated

New machine components and an optimum yarn path enable high operation comfort and process reliability. Intelligent automation solutions increase the efficiency of package transport thanks to the use of modern automated guided vehicle (AGV) technology. The loading of the machine, removal of the completed take-up packages as well as the supply of the downstream weaving creels are supported by automation technology.

In addition to the basic CC5 version, the new CableCorder is also available in the CC5-TFO version for production of yarns in the two-for-one twisting process and as the CC5-3PLY version for production of symmetrical 3-ply tire cord.