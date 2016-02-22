Paylaş

Bordeaux presents a new vision for print shop providers with its solvent, UV and textile ink solutions, FESPA Amsterdam, March 8-11, Hall 7 stand S150

Bordeaux Digital PrintInk, an industry leader in developing and manufacturing high quality inks and coatings for the wide format and textile printing industry, will introduce its expanding digital printing possibilities as part of Bordeaux’s philosophy to provide costume made solutions to all print shop’s needs. Bordeaux’s new raising star in the digital textile arena – a new water based pigment ink for all fabrics accompanied with its longtime industry leading printer specific inks, offers a true wind of change to the digital market. As a continues effort to offer a wide range of inkjet solutions, Bordeaux recognized the need to simplify digital processes for textile and developed one pigment ink that can print on all types of fabric and in a single process. This novel solution allows textile print shops to offer their customers prints for every type of textile application, from home decoration to garments. Visitors at Bordeaux’s stand S150, hall7 will be able to see all of its ink solutions come to live with the endless printing applications. Visitors can expect to see unique applications printed with UV and solvent printer specific ink solutions. In addition, for the first time at FESPA, Bordeaux will introduce the printing possibilities with the new pigment ink for textiles. “As part of our continuous commitment to develop comprehensive yet simple solutions to the digital printing industry, we added a new product to our leading textile inks solutions and expended it with the game changing pigment ink,” said Guy Evron, Director of Marketing at Bordeaux. “Visitors of our stand at Fespa would be able to see firsthand examples of the endless applications Bordeaux various inks offer- from wide format signs, through textile application and printing on challenging substrates for industrial applications, all with the quality our customers come to expect of our inks”.