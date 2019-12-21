Beneks displayed its latest innovation HT EcoCompact Dyeing Machine at ITMA

Paylaş

Hüseyin Birben – Owner

”This year we participated in ITMA Barcelona with Cushion Spinning Machine for tube fabrics, Rope Opening for tube width, Tube cutting, Foulard Line Machine (with Enzyme Washing Unit) and our new innovation product HT EcoCompact Dyeing Machine. You will appreciate that the products we exhibit at our exhibition booth are limited but our first priority is to meet the needs of our customers with our wide range of products including pre-finishing and dyeing machines.

ITMA is a very important organization in which your new innovation products are brought to the podium and prestige opening. As Beneks Makine, the fair was realized above our expectations. I would like to mention that it is very useful especially for new markets and new customers. In addition, we think that we are able to better describe the constantly developing and growing Beneks brand and our products. As a result it is important for us to be in such a large organization. Of course, small and small problems were faced with the organizations of the logistics and stand areas and correspondence was made to the management of the organization to eliminate these problems.

Since 1999, Beneks Machinery has participated in all ITMA organizations and received positive feedback in every sense. Beneks Machinery, which has a say in textile machinery sector with its knowledge and experience for more than 31 years, is proud and honored to have a Turkish brand with 100% Turkish capital in this big organization which is held every 4 years. We would like to inform you that Beneks Makine, which renews itself, develops and makes serious investments in this context every day and uses its knowledge to meet the needs of our customers 100%, will participate in 2023 ITMA MILANO.”