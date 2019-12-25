Atac’s innovative quartet first displayed at ITMA

Paylaş

Birol ATAÇ –Firm Owner

As a company, we exhibited 8 machines in this year’s ITMA 2019 Fair, 4 of which are newly developed products. Our devices are manufactured in accordance with the new technologies and standards that can meet the needs of the sector. This fair was very productive in terms of introducing the new machines we developed for the sector. The machines we exhibited in the fair;

LAB DYE HT 16 – SAMPLE DYEING MACHINE

3K YK 16 – LAB TYPE SAMPLE WASHING MACHINE

GK 40 E – E CONTROL STEAM DRYER

MBB01F – MINI COIL DYEING MACHINE

BB02 FLEXY – COIL DYEING MACHINE

ATC DYE HT ECO JET – FABRIC PAINTING MK. – DRUM

GK 40 RKL – LAB TYPE COATING AND DRYER

GK 40C TBL IR – CONT MINI STENTER WITH TABLE

We have seen the interest we expect at the ITMA fair, which is held every four years and is called the Olympic of the sector. We had the opportunity to meet many existing and new customers. In particular, we had the opportunity to introduce our newly developed machines to visitors. We also took orders, we made sales. We did not have any problems with the organization at the fair, so we did not have any complaints. We are planning to take part in the ITMA fair in Milan which is one of the most important fair organizations where the sector shows high interest and intense participation.