Atac’s innovative quartet first displayed at ITMA

Birol ATAÇ –Firm Owner
As a company, we exhibited 8 machines in this year’s ITMA 2019 Fair, 4 of which are newly developed products. Our devices are manufactured in accordance with the new technologies and standards that can meet the needs of the sector. This fair was very productive in terms of introducing the new machines we developed for the sector. The machines we exhibited in the fair;
- LAB DYE HT 16 – SAMPLE DYEING MACHINE
- 3K YK 16 – LAB TYPE SAMPLE WASHING MACHINE
- GK 40 E – E CONTROL STEAM DRYER
- MBB01F – MINI COIL DYEING MACHINE
- BB02 FLEXY – COIL DYEING MACHINE
- ATC DYE HT ECO JET – FABRIC PAINTING MK. – DRUM
- GK 40 RKL – LAB TYPE COATING AND DRYER
- GK 40C TBL IR – CONT MINI STENTER WITH TABLE
We have seen the interest we expect at the ITMA fair, which is held every four years and is called the Olympic of the sector. We had the opportunity to meet many existing and new customers. In particular, we had the opportunity to introduce our newly developed machines to visitors. We also took orders, we made sales. We did not have any problems with the organization at the fair, so we did not have any complaints. We are planning to take part in the ITMA fair in Milan which is one of the most important fair organizations where the sector shows high interest and intense participation.