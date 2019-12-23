Asteks’ latest innovations made strong impression at ITMA

Paylaş

Sabri İLKNUR – Marketing and Sales Manager

‘‘As it is known, Asteks’ product portfolio consists of apron & sleeve, sleeve rectifying circle machines and equipments and rubber-based printing rollers which are mainly rubber-based yarn production operating materials. At the ITMA Barcelona, ​​the largest and most comprehensive textile machinery and accessories exhibition in its field, we exhibited our latest model sleeve grinding machine 201-SF, which was developed with the new generation fully automatic intelligent feeding system, and our newly developed apron & sleeve. Our 201-SF fully automatic sleeve grinding machine has received great attention from textile professionals in many countries. As a result of this interest, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan and sales connections were made to Turkey.

Our RC series sleeves and carbon-reinforced CTA aprons, which we developed with aggressive spinning conditions such as synthetic fiber spinning, were among the other interesting innovations. In addition to the actual presentation and exhibition we have made with our 201-SF and apron & sleeves, video and poster presentations and other product range were explained with emphasis on Asteks’ half century experience.

Our unmanned automatic transport vehicle 101-AGV, which we place in our visual presentations such as video, completely designed and developed by Asteks engineers and we have benefited from a verb in our own production line for many years, has attracted the attention of participants from every geography. In this way, 101-AGV, as a company that develops and manufactures its own process machines, has succeeded to show the point that Asteks has reached in the point of producing solutions suitable for the system and modern production needs.

At the ITMA fairs, which were prepared with special care every time, we received a good interest all over the world with the richness of presentation of our stand and the success performances of the products offered in Barcelona’2019 leg. The warm contact intensity in our product segments and the return of some of them to sales in our target markets were satisfactory. In this sense, it was a successful fair process in which our expectations were met in general. We plan to be present in all fair organizations where textile manufacturers show great interest and participate extensively. We will rejoin ITMA, one of the most established in this field.”