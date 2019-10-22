ANDRITZ at SINCE 2019

The Chinese spunlace industry has beein growing strongly now for several months, with many investments in direct or crosslapped line configurations. This market development is mainly driven by the growing use of commodity products such as face masks or wipes. ANDRITZ offers customized solutions suitable for all needs using a wide range of raw materials, including such natural fibers as cotton. For instance, the CA25 card equipped with Servo-X infeed regulator has been welcomed by the market because it provides top-of-the-range performance, including perfect web evenness, appearance and crosslapped line production capacity up to 1,000 kg/h.

For the hygiene market, softness and bulk are the preferred qualities for acquisition-distribution layers, top sheets, and back-sheet products. With the ANDRITZ air-through bonding lines based on the aXcess Varioweb card, customers benefit from high production capacities and high-performance fabrics from 16 to 80 gsm containing bicomponent fibers. Several Chinese customers have made ANDRITZ their preferred partner for air-through bonding lines.

Another booming market in China is the filtration industry due to the huge demand for air treatment. The ANDRITZ needlepunch range provides the filter media required by government regulations. As a result, ANDRITZ will present its new range of Profile aXcess crosslappers PRO 25-80 and PRO 30-80 launched in 2019 as well as its ProWid control system, also used for synthetic leather, automotive and geotextiles. This combination of Profile crosslappers and ProWid offers several advantages, among them a better web profile quality (CV) and significant fiber savings by eliminating superfluous fibers on the batt edges.

ANDRITZ NONWOVEN ENHANCES ITS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FOR THE ASIAN SPUNBOND MARKET

Rising production speeds and width, compact and reliable design, and affordable investment costs are what Asian customers are currently demanding. In order to meet these requirements perfectly, ANDRITZ recently enhanced its nonwoven compact calender and dryer ranges. Especially developed for the Asian spunbond market, the compact calenders feature higher speeds and width, while still maintaining the features for which they are well known. The new dryer for the Asian spunbond market offers a compact design, taking up very little space and providing easy access to all components.

The complete units are delivered to the customer’s factory floor with only a minimum of assembly work being required. This saves customers even more time and money.

NEXLINE WETLAID AXCESS – THE COMPACT ANSWER TO COMPLEX CHALLENGES

The concept of the neXline wetlaid aXcess targets smaller and medium production volumes and has been devised for new and existing lines. The compact line provides the ideal entrance to the growing wetlaid market, with a variety of final applications and options. Compact lines make shipment easy, and they fit perfectly into containers so that transport is fast. An operator-friendly configuration and versatile design ensure efficient production at affordable investment costs. The new neXformer aXcess is one of the essential machinery elements of the neXline wetlaid aXcess.