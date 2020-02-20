A new instrument for objective measurement of the Fabric evoked prickle

According to the results obtained from the researches on fiber properties, it was determined that the bending behavior of the fibers affects the fabric prickle. It is stated that with the reduction of the bending load of the protruding fiber ends, the prickle property of the fabrics decreases. In addition to this, the fiber diameter and the length of the fiber ends coming out of the surface are declared as the most important factors affecting the bending force. (He and Wang, 2002; Garnsworthy et al., 1988; Mayfield, 1987, Süpüren Mengüç, 2012, Özdil and Süpüren, 2012).

He and Wang (2002) studied the flexural buckling behavior of irregular or non-uniform fibers and found that increasing level of irregularity decrease the critical buckling load of fibers. As the level of variation increases, the critical buckling load decreases. The effective length and the average diameter within the effective length of a non-uniform fiber are the significant factors that influence the critical buckling load of the fiber.

According to Naylor (2003), for a given fabric type, the absolute number of coarse fiber ends per unit area of fabric is an indicator of the skin comfort provided by the fabric. Therefore, all fiber ends that have larger diameter than the critical diameter play an equal role in determining fabric skin comfort. Fiber length has only a small effect on skin comfort, as it affects the number of fiber ends per unit area of the fabric.

Boos et al. (2001) searched the handle and prickle properties of knitted fabrics produced from wool fibers obtained from the sheep grown in the Mediterranean climate in different seasons. A good correlation was observed between skin comfort and the mean diameter of the fiber ends and it was stated that the average fiber diameter value played a more dominant role in determining the handle characteristics of the fabrics.

2.GENERATION OF PRICKLE CAUSED BY FABRIC

Fabric prickle occurs when the skin is in touch with fabric. Researches reveals that the prickle perceived by humans is caused by mechanical impulses affecting the skin surface. These stimulis are caused by fiber ends that come out of the fabric surface and can carry at least 100 mgf force without bending and thus affect the pain receptors on the skin surface (Ao et al., 2007; CSIRO, 1988; Naylor et al., 1992). If the density of the high-load fiber ends on the fabric surface reaches a certain degree, prickle problem arises. However, to feel fabric prickle there should be a contact area of more than 5 cm2 between the skin and the fabric. Thus, nerve endings can be stimulated and fabric evoked prickle starts. At this point, the distribution of fiber ends on the fabric surface, bending behaviors, lengths and fineness of fiber ends, the interaction of the skin and the fabric are of great importance. In Figure 1, the fiber ends indicated with “d” and “e” dent the skin, namely, they cause prickle. However, the fiber indicated by “a” can not dent the skin enough because the length of the fiber end is equal to or less than the contact interspace. When the length of the fiber end is slightly longer than the contact interspace (condition of the fiber b), no prickle occurs because the fiber does not generate enough stimulation in the skin. In some fibers, even if the fiber length is sufficient and remarkably longer than the contact interspace, prickle cannot occur. In this case (the condition of the fiber c), due to the high bending deformations of the fibers (due to the softness of the fibers), it does not create sufficient denting on the skin surface, and no prickle effect occurs (Ao et al., 2007). (Figure 1)