2019 Nonwovens Innovation Academy –   Over 100 pioneers gather for innovation incubator

The Nonwovens Innovation Academy 2019 (NIA), held at the DITF (Deutsche Institut für Textil and Faserforschung) in Denkendorf on 16th – 17th October, demonstrated once again that the nonwovens and related industries harbours a talented and thriving research community.

Over 100 R&D and innovation managers, product developers, researchers and students from Europe to the Middle East, India and North America gathered for an intense conference programme and networking.

Seeking inspiration and sharing knowledge to create new solutions and improve current applications were the main drivers for participants.

The conference programme covered the industry’s topical issues under the following themes: nonwovens technologies, materials and recycling, spinning technologies, medical developments and innovative applications.

Eighteen researchers and students presented academic posters in the networking area to the delegates and a jury of experts. Two research projects won the contest and will receive a grant to visit the INDEX™20, the leading nonwovens exhibition taking place 31st March – 3rd April 2020 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The winners of the poster contest are:

Michael Philipps, University of Leeds, with his research on “Nonwoven-Reinforced Elastomers for Repair and Regeneration of Soft Tissue’’

Siddharth Shukla, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, with his research on

“Micro-Structural Analysis of Absorptive Glass Mat (AGM) Nonwoven Separators Via X-Ray Computed Tomography Analysis”.

The Innovation Roundtables, a new feature of the NIA, were enthusiastically received by all participants. They allowed small groups of attendees to discuss a broad range of product innovation challenges with innovation experts.

“To sum it up, a perfectly organized event – a highly informative program and an excellent networking opportunity” said Anja Waldeck, Speciality Papers Europe, SWM.

“A very interesting conference covering both fundamental research and the applicability in several applications with a strong focus on sustainability. Also very interesting for building networks between the industry and different academic parties.” said Davy Goossens, Market and Product Development Manager, Beaulieu Fibres International.

“It was a great experience and a nice event. I met a lot of new people, whom I am sure I will meet again. The research posters and presentations were of great interest.” said Robert Groten, Professor, University of Niederrhein, Germany.

“The EDANA NIA was a great experience for me. Since I have only just joined the nonwovens community, it was a great opportunity to learn about the different technologies and applications. With its familiar setting, EDANA makes networking with other nonwovens experts really easy.” added Julia Kronawitt, Advanced Scientist, Hollingsworth & Vose.

